Avani Lekhara Reflects on 'Amazing Experience' of Creating History of Becoming 1st Woman to Win 2 Medals at Single Paralympics

India’s Avani Lekhara created history in Indian sport by becoming the first woman to win two or more medals at a single Paralympic Games. In bagging bronze in her pet event, the women’s 50m Rifle Prone 3 Positions SH1 in Tokyo on Friday, the 19-year-old trainee of Olympian and Arjuna awardee shooter, Suma Shooter at Lakshya Shooting Club in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, became the second from India to bag at least two medals from the same Paralympics edition.

In fact, Avani is the first Indian ever post-Independence to win more than one medal from an Olympic Games edition, both able-bodied and Para. The only athlete representing India to win more than one medal at the Olympics was Norman Pritchard, the British-Indian who won 200m silver and 200m hurdles silver at the 1900 Paris Games.

Avani’s second medal in Tokyo is also India’s third from the shooting range and 12th overall.

On Friday, Avani climbed from sixth position at one stage to finish third in the finals with 445.9 points behind China’s Cuiping Zhang of China (457.9, a Paralympic Record) and Germany’s Natasha Hiltrop (457.1).

Soon after her bronze medal finish, Avani was the cynosure of all in Tokyo as everyone at the shooting range greeted her for her feat. Talking from Tokyo, Avani said: “It is an amazing experience to win two medals in my first Paralympic Games. These two are my pet events. I was really working hard for these two for so many months. I gave my 100% in the last shot.”

When asked what she felt about becoming the first Indian ever to win two medals at a single Olympic/Paralympic Games, Avani said: “It feels very nice. I want to thank all for the loving support I have been receiving for the last few days. I could not reply to each and every one of them for their lovely messages. I have been preparing for this medal today. Thank you very much.”

Her coach Suma said from Tokyo: “I am very very happy with her win today, especially with her qualification. She shot her personal best score, which is also a World Record. Her score of 1176 is phenomenal. I am extremely happy for Avani and finishing with a medal, you cannot ask for more. And to win her second second medal at the Paralympics, that makes everything worth it. I am so very happy.”

Only once before has an Indian athlete won multiple medals at the Paralympics. Joginder Singh Bedi won a silver in men’s shot put and a bronze each in discus throw and javelin at the 1984 Summer Paralympics in Los Angeles.

Avani, on August 30, became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold by triumphing in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 with a world record equalling score of 249.6 points.

Taking part in her third of four events at the Paralympics, Avani finished second in the qualification rounds on Friday morning with a Qualification World Record (QWR) score of 1176 including 51 inner 10s. Avani’s 1176 bettered the earlier QWR of 1175 by Sweden’s Anna Normann set in Osijek in July 2019. Incidentally, in Friday’s qualification rounds, Anna topped the list with 1177 including 48 inner 10s.

Following her gold in 10m Air Rifle Standing on August 30, Avani finished 27th in the qualification rounds in her second event at the Games, the 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1, on September 1. Her fourth and final event at the Games is on September 5, the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1.

PREPARING AVANI WITH ELECTRONIC GADGETS AT LAKSHYA SHOOTING CLUB:

The 50m Rifle Prone 3 Positions at the Paralympics is conceptually similar to the more popular Olympic event for able-bodied shooters. The concept of the three position as per the Paralympic website is as follows: “The rules regarding the three shooting positions are adjusted for athletes with impairments. For example, a wheelchair or shooting chair position can be used instead of standing. Athletes who use a wheelchair may employ a sling on the non-trigger arm to bring the gun closer to them and improve stability. In the kneeling position, an athlete shooting from a wheelchair or shooting chair can rest the elbow of their non-trigger arm on a stand."

While conceptually the Olympic and Paralympic 3 Position events are similar, the actual execution is from the seating position, like Avani does.

Suma, under whom Avani has been training at the Lakshya Shooting Club since early 2018, is more familiar with coaching the normal shooters. For her to coach Avani at Para events, Suma had to learn the nuances of it. Suma designed a special 15m simulated Megalink 3D Score Electronic targets. Suma says: “This novel system was developed by Megalink for multiple Olympic gold medallist Niccolò Campriani way back in his university days in the United States. His college did not have a proper 50m range but had a multi-purpose hall that was 15m long. It is well known by now that the Norwegian company developed the 15m target to simulate the 50m distance and the size of the .22 bullet. The masterstroke worked wonders and was a great training tool for Niccolò. The rest is history as we know that he won the 3 Position gold medals in both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

“Lakshya Shooting Club also has employed the same targets and the likes of Avani Lekhara, Aishwary Pratap Tomar and Sunidhi Chauhan have been training on this novel system and reaping its benefits. This training system allows me to have a close look at my wards under controlled indoor conditions and is extremely beneficial for fine tuning. Once the shooter perfects the technique under controlled conditions, the next step is to become adept at managing the effects of wind in external conditions that can be done only in a regular outdoor 50m range. But what the 15m novel target does is that it helps in consolidating the technique without external weather influences. The shooter has no scope of blaming the wind and every single shot gives true feedback to the coach.”

Riding high on Avani’s twin successes and feeling proud of Suma’s achievement as a coach is Siddharth Shirur, Suma’s husband and secretary of Lakshya Shooting Club. “Though Avani hails from Jaipur, her connection with Navi Mumbai runs deep because of her frequent visits for imbibing high performance training from Suma. The connection was not known to many Navi Mumbai residents. This double medal-winning feat by Avani and Suma’s presence in Tokyo, has already created a buzz in the city and it is getting ready to welcome the coach in style on her return from Tokyo.

“As far as Lakshya Shooting Club is concerned, all its shooters are over the moon already with this double delight and have planned a major celebration for their beloved coach Suma on her return. It’s a different matter that the coach will be getting ready for her back-to-back third National duty as she will be leading the Indian Junior Rifle team as the chief coach in the upcoming ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru later this month.”

