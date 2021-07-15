From being raised in a family of farmers to representing India at the Olympics, Avinash Sable’s journey has been truly inspiring. At the age of six, Sable would run or walk 6 km from home to school. After completing his schooling, Sable joined the Indian Army and was posted in Rajasthan and Sikkim from 2013 to 2015. Deciding to make a career in steeplechase is not an easy option at all, but for Sable, he found a future. Hailing from Beed district in Maharashtra, Sable has gone on to break numerous national records in steeplechase which has resulted in him earning a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sable was not able to qualify for the 2018 Asian Games, however, the failure was motivation for the track and field runner as he went on to break a 37-year national record held by Gopal Saini (8:30:88) in the 2018 National Open Championships in Bhubaneswar with a timing of 8:29:80.

The following year, Sable set a national record in the Federation Cup in Patiala which resulted him in qualifying for the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships and 2019 World Athletics Championships. Sable went on to secure silver in the Asian Athletics Championships and went on to break his own set record in the World Championships, sealing his berth in the 2020 Olympics in Steeplechase.

Age - 26

Sports/Discipline – Track and Field/Steeplechase (3000m)

Working Ranking – 16

First Olympic Games – 2020 Tokyo

Major Achievements

Asian Athletics Championships

Silver - Asian Athletics Championships, 2019 Doha

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Avinash Sable confirmed his ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the runner broke his own national record (8:21:37) in the 2019 World Athletics Championships, finishing 13th and earning him a spot in Steeplechase 3000m in the Olympics. The Olympic qualification cut-off set was 8:22:00 and the runner managed to better the timing.

Recent Performances

In 2020, Avinash Sable participated in the Delhi Half Marathon in which the runner went on to smash the Indian half marathon records by more than three minutes. Sable finished 10th overall and was first in the Indian elite men’s category by clocking 1:00:30. This is the first time an Indian has run under 61 minutes over the distance. In 2021, Sable has been training as he prepares for his maiden Olympic appearance.

