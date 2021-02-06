AVL vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal and Aston Villa will both be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns at Villa Park on Saturday. Aston Villa have been quite good this season and they have been better as compared to their campaign last year and if they continue on their merry way, they are set for another term in the Premier League.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have failed to win their last two games. In their last match, they were defeated 2-1 by Wolves, and they were down to nine men when the final whistle were blown. Not only did Arsenal lose the game, but both David Luiz and Bernd Leno received red cards, and will now miss the next few fixtures for Arsenal.

The Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Arsenal game will commence at 6:00 pm IST.

AVL vs ARS Premier League 2020-21, Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Live Streaming

Aston Villa vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

AVL vs ARS Premier League 2020-21, Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Match Details

Saturday, February 06 – 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)at Villa Park.

AVL vs ARS Dream11 team

Captain: Alexandre Lacazette

Vice-captain: Ollie Watkins

Goalkeeper: Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin

Midfielders: John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe

Strikers: Ollie Watkins, Alexandre Lacazette

AVL vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

AVL vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Aston Villa: Alex Runarsson; Cedric Soares, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette