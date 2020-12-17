AVL vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Burnley Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Aston Villa started off this campaign quite well but seems to have lost a bit of their magic. The 18 points from 10 matches is still a good start and their mid-table position is testament to that. If they do well in the matches in hand, a fight for the European positions is very much possible. The next challenge for the Villa side is a match against Burnley.

This will be a match between sides have notched up wins in their last matches. As per the current standing, Villa are at the 11th spot. Burnley, meanwhile, secured an important win against Arsenal last weekend which took them away from the relegation zone.

Both sides have had interesting tussles over the years – Aston Villa have won 51 out of 118 previous clashes against Burnley and have also lost 40 matches.

Football enthusiast can watch the Aston Villa vs Burnley game live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. The live streaming for Aston Villa vs Burnley fixture will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Thursday, December 17 – 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Villa Park.

AVL vs BUR Premier League, Dream11 Aston Villa probable starting XI vs Burnley: Emiliano Martinez; Frederic Guibert, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane; Trezeguet, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins

AVL vs BUR Premier League, Dream11 Burnley probable starting XI vs Aston Villa: Nick Pope; Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood