AVL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2020-21 between Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Chelsea will be looking to consolidate their place on the table and book a top four finish when they lock horns with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. The final two qualifiers for the Premier League have not yet been identified and Chelsea do have a solid chance to make one of the positions their own.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, will most definitely finish 11th on the points table, but their performance has been better as compared to the last season when they were very close to being relegated.

It will not be an easy challenge for them as they will be up against Chelsea, a side that has found some amazing form under Thomas Tuchel.

Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Aston Villa have a whole host of injury concerns to deal with. They will be coming into this game without the services of Matty Cash, Dominic Revan, Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson, as all these players are out with their respective injuries.

Chelsea also have to deal with the absence of Ngolo Kante, Kai Havertz, Andreas Christensen as all these players are currently injured.

AVL vs CHE Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

AVL vs CHE Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 23 at the Villa Park, in Aston Villa. The game will start at 08:30 PM IST.

AVL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Timo Werner

Vice-Captain: Ollie Watkins

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jorginho, Reece James

Strikers: Timo Werner, Ollie Watkins

AVL vs CHE Probable XIs

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamady; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jack Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Reece James; Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount; Timo Werner

