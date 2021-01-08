AVL vs LIV Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Aston Villa will be squaring off against Liverpool in a FA Cup 2020-21 fixture on Saturday, January 9, at the Villa Park. Even though Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently leading the Premier League table, however, there has been a dip in their form. The Reds are on a three-match losing streak in the home league and the upcoming FA Cup game against Villa could be an additional headache.

On the other hand, Aston Villa are also coming off a loss. Even after a valiant effort at Old Trafford against Manchester United, they lost 2-1. However, Dean Smith’s men will count on their 7-2 win against Liverpool in the Premier League earlier this season.

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool game will commence at 1.30 am IST.

AVL vs LIV FA Cup 2020-21, Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Live Streaming

Aston Villa vs Liverpool match will telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels, while live streaming of select FA Cup matches will be available on SonyLIV.

AVL vs LIV FA Cup 2020-21, Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Match Details

Saturday, January 9 - 01:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Villa Park.

FA Cup 2020-21, AVL vs LIV Dream11 team for Aston Villa vs Liverpool

FA Cup 2020-21, AVL vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Aston Villa vs Liverpool captain: Sadio Mane

FA Cup 2020-21, AVL vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Aston Villa vs Liverpool vice-captain: Mohamed Salah

FA Cup 2020-21, AVL vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Aston Villa vs Liverpool goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

FA Cup 2020-21, AVL vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Aston Villa vs Liverpool defenders: Ezri Konsa Ngoyo, Kortney Hause, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson

FA Cup 2020-21, AVL vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Aston Villa vs Liverpool midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Sadio Mane,

FA Cup 2020-21, AVL vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Aston Villa vs Liverpool strikers: Mohamed Salah, Anwar El-Ghazi, Roberto Firmino

AVL vs LIV, FA Cup 2020-21Aston Villa possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Emiliano Martínez, Ezri Konsa Ngoyo, Tyrone Mings, Matthew Cash, Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Marvelous Nakamba, Kortney Hause, John McGinn, Anwar El-Ghazi, Ollie Watkins

AVL vs LIV, FA Cup 2020-21Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Aston Villa: Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mané, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Georginio Wijnaldum