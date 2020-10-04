AVL vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Aston Villa vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Aston Villa will host reigning champions Liverpool on Sunday, October 4, in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture. The Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool fixture will be hosted at the Villa Park. Aston Villa, who are sitting on the 4th slot with six points in their kitty, enjoyed a 3-0 scoreline victory against Fulham last week. Whereas, Liverpool were up against Arsenal last week and won the match 3-1. Liverpool are currently 2nd on the league table with nine points from three outings. The Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool fixture will commence at 11:45 pm.

Premier League, Aston Villa vs Manchester United, AVL vs LIV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Midfielder Ross Barkley, whom Aston Villa have signed on loan, is in contention for the upcoming Sunday fixture. Midfielder Jack Grealish has started training with the side post his recovery. Villa will step onto the turf without defenders Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause, who continues to be on the injury table.

As for Liverpool, midfielder Jordan Henderson match fitness will be looked into. He was suffering from a muscle injury. While Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are sidelined.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara and forward Sadio Mane tested positive for coronavirus and have currently self-isolated themselves.

AVL vs LIV Premier League Dream11 Team, Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Premier League AVL vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa vs Liverpool Captain: Salah

Premier League AVL vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa vs Liverpool Vice-Captain: Alexander-Arnold

Premier League AVL vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa vs Liverpool Goalkeeper: Alisson

Premier League AVL vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa vs Liverpool Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mings

Premier League AVL vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa vs Liverpool Midfielders: McGinn, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Luiz

Premier League AVL vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa vs Liverpool Strikers: Grealish, Salah, Jota

Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane; Barkley, Watkins, Grealish

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Aston Villa: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Jota