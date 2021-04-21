On the contrary, Manchester City are leading the Premier League standings and are on a club record of 16 consecutive away victories in all competitions with being unbeaten in 19 on the road. A win in the upcoming fixture will move them closer to glory and require 11 points from their final six matches to guarantee a fifth Premier League title.
The Premier League 2020-21 AVL vs MCI match will begin at 12:45 AM IST.AVL vs MCI Live Streaming
Premier League 2020-21 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, while live streaming is also available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.AVL vs MCI Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, April 22, at the Villa Park, in Birmingham. The game will start at 12:45 AM IST.AVL vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Raheem Sterling
Vice-Captain: Philip Foden
Goalkeeper: Ederson
Defenders: Matt Target, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones
Midfielders: Anwar El Ghazi, Philip Foden, John McGinn
Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Ollie WatkinsAVL vs MCI Probable XIs
Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matthew Cash; Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi; Ollie Watkins
Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling
