Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will have to face the challenge of Aston Villa in a Premier League match on Friday, April 22, at Villa Park. Villa suffered a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool last week and will want to bounce back in this match. Dean Smith’s side find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League standings and can move back into the top half of the table by gaining a positive result.

On the contrary, Manchester City are leading the Premier League standings and are on a club record of 16 consecutive away victories in all competitions with being unbeaten in 19 on the road. A win in the upcoming fixture will move them closer to glory and require 11 points from their final six matches to guarantee a fifth Premier League title.

The Premier League 2020-21 AVL vs MCI match will begin at 12:45 AM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, while live streaming is also available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Captain: Raheem Sterling

Vice-Captain: Philip Foden

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Matt Target, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones

Midfielders: Anwar El Ghazi, Philip Foden, John McGinn

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matthew Cash; Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi; Ollie Watkins

Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

