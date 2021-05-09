AVL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Premier League 2020-21 match in Birmingham May 9 06:35 PM IST

AVL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Semi Final second leg match between Aston Villa and Manchester United: In their latest Premier League fixture, Aston Villa are all set to play host to Manchester United at the Villa Park on Sunday. The hosts head into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Everton last Sunday. Meanwhile, the visitors lost 3-2 to AS Roma in the second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League, but progressed to the final on aggregate.

The AVL vs MUN Premier League 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 06:35 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between AVL vs MUN, here is everything you need to know:

AVL vs MUN Telecast and Live Streaming details

All matches of the Premier League 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. While Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the action.

AVL vs MUN Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will begin at 06:35 PM IST.

AVL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcus Rashford

Vice-Captain: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Ezri Konsa, Matt Targett

Midfielders: Anwar El Ghazi, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Ross Barkley

Strikers: Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

AVL vs MUN Probable XIs

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Ross Barkley, Anwar El Ghazi, Ollie Watkins

Manchester United: Dean Henderson (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

