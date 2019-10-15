Awaiting ITF Decision on Davis Cup Venue against Pakistan: Mahesh Bhupathi
Mahesh Bhupathi, non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team, said that they will be waiting till November 4 for ITF to change the venue for Pakitan clash.
India vs Pakistan in the Dais Cup.
Kolkata: Non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi has revealed that India will wait till November 4 for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to possibly change the venue of their Davis Cup tie against Pakistan after expressing reluctance to travel to the neighbouring country.
According to well placed sources, the deteriorating relationship between the two countries is their main concern and the Indian players have written to the AITA requesting them to change the venue.
The AITA will now write to the ITF asking them to change the venue.
"We are waiting for ITF decision on venue by November 4," Bhupathi told IANS on Tuesday.
In September, ITF had said that the tie will take place either on November 29-30 or November 30-December 1 in Islamabad.
However, there will be a review of the security situation on November 4 to decide if the Asia/Oceania Group I tie will take place in Islamabad or it can be shifted to a neutral venue.
The tie was originally scheduled for September 14-15 in Islamabad. But due to security reasons, the Davis Cup committee had to postpone it to November.
India were all set to go to Pakistan before relations between the two countries deteriorated in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which granted the state special status.
The ITF had previously turned down India's security concerns before finally settling for a discussion on the matter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Puma Has an Interactive Store Where You Can Also Get Your New Shoes Customized
- 'Down to Earth': Justin Bieber Fell Off a Unicycle and Internet Had a Great Laugh
- Robert De Niro Slams Marvel Films, Calls Their De-aging VFX 'Cartoony'
- WhatsApp Has Some New Features For iPhone Users And You Can Use Them Now
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro