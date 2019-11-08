Ayodhya Verdict: Uttar Pradesh State Wrestling Championships Cancelled Due to Security Issues

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday morning, but its impact can be felt even before the historic verdict as the Uttar Pradesh State Wrestling Championships have been cancelled due to security issues.

The UP State Wrestling Championships, which was scheduled to be held from November 21 to November 24 in Bulandshahr, has been cancelled, according to a report in Scroll.in.

Due to the verdict coming out on Saturday, the union home ministry has asked all states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, to increase security and because of that, the State Championships has not been guaranteed any security.

"The district association approached the administration but they refused citing the Ayodhya case," Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association General Secretary Prem Kumar Mishra told Scroll.in. "We cannot take the risk of conducting such a tournament where hundreds of wrestlers and crowd come. The administration would have taken action against us."

Several security measures have been put in place ahead of the verdict in Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute, including closure of all schools and colleges till Monday. The city of Ayodhya has been blanketed with security men and a control centre has been established in Lucknow.

With the State Championships not taking place, this puts the participation of the wrestlers from the state in jeopardy at the National Championships, which will be held in Jalandhar from November 28 to December 1.

The State Championships would have acted as trials for the Nationals but according to the report, the association is looking for a venue to conduct trials. "We are trying to find a venue where we can conduct at least a trial," Mishra said.

"I have asked the gold and silver medallists of Junior and U-23 National Championships of this year and finalists of last year's senior state championship to come for trials. We are trying to conduct the trials in Meerut on the same dates but we have not got permission for that as well."

