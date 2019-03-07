English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Azarenka Books Serena Showdown at Indian Wells
Two-time Indian Wells champion Victoria Azarenka shook off a slow start to beat Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday and set up a second-round meeting with long-time rival Serena Williams.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Two-time Indian Wells champion Victoria Azarenka shook off a slow start to beat Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday and set up a second-round meeting with long-time rival Serena Williams.
Azarenka, a former world number one now ranked 48th in the world, said she started a little too passive in dropping the first two games against her fellow Belarussian, but roared back to seal the win with ease.
She was looking forward to taking on 10th-seeded Williams, who like all the seeds in the combined WTA and ATP Masters event has a first-round bye.
The American has won 17 of their 21 prior encounters, but Azarenka won their most recent clash -- in the 2016 Indian Wells final.
"Of course it's going to be a very special match for us," she said of their first clash since both became mothers.
"We have such a big history, it's going to be really special. She motivates me, she inspires me, she pushes me to be better," Azarenka said of Williams.
The opening day of women's main draw play saw highly touted teenagers Bianca Andreescu and Amanda Ansimova reached the second round.
Canada's Andreescu, 18, rallied from a set down to beat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3.
"For me, the ending is the most important, so I'm really glad I pulled through," said Andreescu, who has won 22 matches this season including qualifying and main draw.
She has climbed steadily in the rankings, rising from 107th to start the year to 60th.
"Mentally... I was like, I might as well go for my shots, and see where that leads me and that's what I did, and it worked," said Andreescu, who booked a second-round meeting with 32nd seed Dominika Cibulkova.
American Ansimova, 17, lined up a meeting with 16th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Serbian Aleksandra Krunic.
Third-seeded Petra Kvitova, who will face either Venus Williams or Andrea Petkovic in the second round, said she wasn't surprised to see teenagers making such a strong showing.
"Every year we see some young generation coming," she said, noting that while still little known they can play "with no fear."
"They are not favorites, all the pressure is on (their opponents)," she said.
Elsewhere, American Sofia Kenin didn't have to wait long to avenge her loss to Wang Yafan in last Saturday's Acapulco women's final -- ousting China's Wang 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Azarenka, a former world number one now ranked 48th in the world, said she started a little too passive in dropping the first two games against her fellow Belarussian, but roared back to seal the win with ease.
She was looking forward to taking on 10th-seeded Williams, who like all the seeds in the combined WTA and ATP Masters event has a first-round bye.
The American has won 17 of their 21 prior encounters, but Azarenka won their most recent clash -- in the 2016 Indian Wells final.
"Of course it's going to be a very special match for us," she said of their first clash since both became mothers.
"We have such a big history, it's going to be really special. She motivates me, she inspires me, she pushes me to be better," Azarenka said of Williams.
The opening day of women's main draw play saw highly touted teenagers Bianca Andreescu and Amanda Ansimova reached the second round.
Canada's Andreescu, 18, rallied from a set down to beat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3.
"For me, the ending is the most important, so I'm really glad I pulled through," said Andreescu, who has won 22 matches this season including qualifying and main draw.
She has climbed steadily in the rankings, rising from 107th to start the year to 60th.
"Mentally... I was like, I might as well go for my shots, and see where that leads me and that's what I did, and it worked," said Andreescu, who booked a second-round meeting with 32nd seed Dominika Cibulkova.
American Ansimova, 17, lined up a meeting with 16th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Serbian Aleksandra Krunic.
Third-seeded Petra Kvitova, who will face either Venus Williams or Andrea Petkovic in the second round, said she wasn't surprised to see teenagers making such a strong showing.
"Every year we see some young generation coming," she said, noting that while still little known they can play "with no fear."
"They are not favorites, all the pressure is on (their opponents)," she said.
Elsewhere, American Sofia Kenin didn't have to wait long to avenge her loss to Wang Yafan in last Saturday's Acapulco women's final -- ousting China's Wang 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Teeny-Tiny Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Memes
- All-New Honda Civic Launched in India for Rs 17.69 Lakh, Receives 1100 Bookings
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date to be Finalised in April: Report
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
- 'Kalank' First Look Out, Karan Johar's Period Drama Generates Interest
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results