English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
B Sai Praneeth Stuns Olympic Champion Chen Long to Move to Swiss Open Final
Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth toppled world number five and reigning Olympic champion Chen Long to breeze into the final of the men's singles event of the Swiss Open in Basel on Saturday.
Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth toppled world number five and reigning Olympic champion Chen Long to breeze into the final of the men's singles event of the Swiss Open in Basel on Saturday.
Loading...
Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth toppled world number five and reigning Olympic champion Chen Long to breeze into the final of the men's singles event of the Swiss Open in Basel on Saturday.
World number 22 Praneeth initially faced stiff resistance from the former Chinese world number one and Rio Olympic gold medallist before prevailing 21-18 21-13 in the semifinal clash.
While the first game was tight, the Indian shuttler completely dominated the second, ending the match in 46 minutes.
It was Praneeth's first win over Long in three attempts. he had lost to him at the Indonesian Master early this year and at Asian Championship last year in April.
Praneeth will now fight it out with top seed Chinese Shi Yuki in the final, which will be his first since the Thailand Open victory in June 2017.
P Kashyap, Ajay Jayaram, Sameer Verma and Shubankar Dey also featured in the men's singles but none could go beyond the second round.
World number 22 Praneeth initially faced stiff resistance from the former Chinese world number one and Rio Olympic gold medallist before prevailing 21-18 21-13 in the semifinal clash.
While the first game was tight, the Indian shuttler completely dominated the second, ending the match in 46 minutes.
It was Praneeth's first win over Long in three attempts. he had lost to him at the Indonesian Master early this year and at Asian Championship last year in April.
Praneeth will now fight it out with top seed Chinese Shi Yuki in the final, which will be his first since the Thailand Open victory in June 2017.
P Kashyap, Ajay Jayaram, Sameer Verma and Shubankar Dey also featured in the men's singles but none could go beyond the second round.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Modified Bright Yellow Maruti Suzuki Esteem Is a Life-Size Toy Car – Watch Video
- New Zealand Mosque Shooter Was Part of Dark Internet Groups That Called For Violence Against Women
- Apple Watch is Able to Successfully Detect Irregular Heartbeat, Say Results of The Largest Detection Study
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Raj Nidimoru Discusses Writing Stree and Collaborative Filmmaking
- Cheese Mr DJ: Study Says Music Can Change Taste of Your Dairy Products
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results