Baahubali’ Rafael Nadal – Wimbledon’s Comes up with an Apt Social Media Post for After the Spainard’s Gritty Win

Wimbledon’s official Facebook page posted a photo of Rafael Nadal after his five-set triumph over Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals with rather unique caption that has captured the attention of social media users. With flexing muscle emoji, the official handle page of Wimbledon referenced the Pan-India uber popular movie – ‘Baahubali’. It alludes to the Baahubali film series, which became the biggest success in Indian cinema.

On Centre Court, on Wednesday, the two-time Wimbledon winner defeated Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4). On Wednesday night, while playing in the quarterfinals, the 22-time Grand Slam winner had stomach pain and needed a medical stoppage in the second set. Following the match, Nadal stated that he will undergo “some additional testing” on Thursday. He stated that he has been in discomfort for about a week.



When asked about his prospects of facing Kyrgios on Friday in his post-match press conference, Nadal said, “I don’t know.” To be honest, I can’t offer you a definitive answer.” During his medical timeout off the court, Nadal was administered anti-inflammatories. He stated that the trainer “simply attempted to relax the muscle there a little bit.” However, it is challenging. When you have something like this, nothing can be rectified. That’s all.”

Nadal was given anti-inflammatories during his medical timeout off the court. He said the trainer “just tried to relax a little bit the muscle there. But it’s difficult. Nothing can be fixed when you have a thing like this. That’s it.” The Spaniard had battled through foot pain to win his 14th French Open title in June.



In other results, Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the controversial Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets. The world number 40 raced to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win and will tackle either Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz for a place in the final.

Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic lost to defending mixed double champions Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the semi-finals of this year’s edition of Wimbledon. The Indo-Croat paring faced defeat despite clinching the opening set of the fixture in a game that ended 6-4, 5-7, 4-6.

