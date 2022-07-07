Baahubali’ Rafael Nadal – Wimbledon’s Comes up with an Apt Social Media Post for After the Spainard’s Gritty Win

Wimbledon’s official Facebook page posted a photo of Rafael Nadal after his five-set triumph over Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals with rather unique caption that has captured the attention of social media users. With flexing muscle emoji, the official handle page of Wimbledon referenced the Pan-India uber popular movie – ‘Baahubali’. It alludes to the Baahubali film series, which became the biggest success in Indian cinema.
On Centre Court, on Wednesday, the two-time Wimbledon winner defeated Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4). On Wednesday night, while playing in the quarterfinals, the 22-time Grand Slam winner had stomach pain and needed a medical stoppage in the second set. Following the match, Nadal stated that he will undergo “some additional testing” on Thursday. He stated that he has been in discomfort for about a week.
When asked about his prospects of facing Kyrgios on Friday in his post-match press conference, Nadal said, “I don’t know.” To be honest, I can’t offer you a definitive answer.” During his medical timeout off the court, Nadal was administered anti-inflammatories. He stated that the trainer “simply attempted to relax the muscle there a little bit.” However, it is challenging. When you have something like this, nothing can be rectified. That’s all.”
Nadal was given anti-inflammatories during his medical timeout off the court. He said the trainer “just tried to relax a little bit the muscle there. But it’s difficult. Nothing can be fixed when you have a thing like this. That’s it.” The Spaniard had battled through foot pain to win his 14th French Open title in June.
6 July – @RafaelNadal day 🗓#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/epZix07X4s
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2022
In other results, Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the controversial Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets. The world number 40 raced to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win and will tackle either Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz for a place in the final.
Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic lost to defending mixed double champions Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the semi-finals of this year’s edition of Wimbledon. The Indo-Croat paring faced defeat despite clinching the opening set of the fixture in a game that ended 6-4, 5-7, 4-6.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.