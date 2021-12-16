Baazi Games Makes a Splash in Hyper-Casual Gaming With Baazi Mobile Gaming

Baazi Games further diversified their portfolio with the addition of Baazi Mobile Gaming (BMG) – an end-to-end social interactive gaming application. Launched with the objective of building a community of users with the right combination of cognitive, problem solving, and risk-taking skills called “Baazigars”, the application will focus on games that will range from testing hand-eye coordination skills, memory, and problem-solving skills of the individual.

Built from the ground up with their in-house technology, BMG intends to reach out to audiences across various age groups, socio-economic groups, and cities with a special focus on the tier 2 and 3 cities, unearthing the latent potential of ‘Bharat’. BMG aims to keep the gaming inventory dynamic with a touch of Indian element to all its games, avoiding user monopoly. BMG will also host tournaments across diverse genres of games with the entry fees as low as INR 1.

The platform features games such as Bottle Shoot, Knife Hit, Stud Rider, City Cricket, Ninja Action 2 and Fruit Chop among others. Further to having casual games on the application, it will also support high skill-based games like Poker, Fantasy, Rummy et al. In sync with the parent group strategy, BMG will only include game of skill through this app and refrain from promoting games that comes under the domain of luck or gambling.

Speaking on the launch of BMG, Mohit Pandita, Head of Business Intelligence at Baazi Games said, “Baazi Games has always banked on innovation to build our products. Our in-house technology team has been a key driver for our business and BMG is only a reflection of the same. I strongly believe that everyone should be able to capitalize their skills no matter how niche, specific or unique it is. Through BMG, our intention is to create a perfect amalgamation of casual gaming and real money gaming. The application will follow a user-first approach and bank on Baazi’s USP of being a “Trust” driven brand.”

He also added, “We want to make our users understand that real money skill-based gaming is purely dependent on one’s skills and how one masters it over the time. We are focusing on propagating the same message across all our communication streams with our tagline “Lagao Skills ki Baazi” and build awareness about the skills necessary for gaming.” The application shall be promoted with a digital-first approach to reach out to a wider audience base and will be supported by physical event-based initiatives throughout the year.

