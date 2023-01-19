Babita Phogat Comes with Message' from Govt; Wrestlers Demand New Federation

Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Thursday came with a “message" from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met after elite wrestlers insisted that WFI be disbanded.

Top Indian wrestlers including three-time CWG champion Vinesh Phogat and the Olympic bronze medallist duo of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, sat in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the second day straight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Geeta Phogat and her sister Babita have come out in support of their cousin Vinesh and their brother-in-law Bajrang Punia.

“I will try to get the solution. I am a wrestler first and then a political person. I know their pain and I will try to get the solution that the wrestlers want," Babita said.

Bajrang, Anshu Malik, Sakshi and Vinesh have demanded that the WFI be disbanded and a new federation be formed.

On Thursday morning, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat tweeted their support to the protesting wrestlers who have demanded the removal of the WFI president.

“The wrestlers of our country have done a very courageous work to bring out the truth about what happens to the players in WFI and it is the duty of all our countrymen to support the players in the fight for this truth and to get justice for them," Geeta wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Her young sister, Babita too raised her voice in a tweet, “I stand with all my fellow players in this matter of wrestling. I assure all of you that I will work to raise this issue with the government at every level and the future will be decided according to the feelings of the players," she wrote.

हमारे देश के पहलवानो ने बहुत हिम्मत का काम किया है WFI में जो खिलाड़ियों के साथ होता है उस सच को सामने लाने का ओर हम सब देशवासियों का फ़र्ज़ बनता है इस सच की लड़ाई में खिलाड़ियों का साथ देने का ओर उनको न्याय दिलाने का 🙏🏽🙏🏽— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) January 19, 2023

कुश्ती के इस मामले में मैं अपने सभी साथी खिलाड़ियो के साथ खड़ी हूँ। मैं आप सबको विश्वास दिलाती हूँ कि सरकार से हर स्तर पर इस विषय को उठाने का काम करूँगी और खिलाड़ियों के भावनाओं के अनुरूप ही आगे का भविष्य तय होगा।— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) January 19, 2023

Wrestlers including Bajrang, his wife Sangeeta, Vinesh, Sarita Mor, Anshu Malik, Antim Pangal were called for a meeting with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, a few minutes after Babita left the protest site.

On Wednesday, Vinesh had claimed that WFI chief has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years, a charge that the sports administrator and BJP MP has vehemently denied.

She also alleged that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here