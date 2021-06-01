Babita Phogat Reacts To Sushil Kumar’s Arrest In Murder Case

Wrestler-politician Babita Phogat, while responding to the arrest of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar for his alleged involvement in the murder of fellow wrestler, on Monday said that Sushil has been a “good player" and he has won several medals for the country while showing his discipline. However, the BJP leader added that she will welcome whatever decision the judiciary will pronounce for the now infamous sportsperson.

The Olympic wrestler was held on May 23 from Delhi’s Mundka area after evading his arrest for nearly three weeks in the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Babita reacted to the murder allegations on Sushil during her visit to Charkhi Dadri in Haryana where she distributed masks and sanitisers on the occasion of the Modi government’s seven years in power.

Sushil had gone incognito after the death of wrestler Sagar on the intervening night of May 4-5. Sushil has been accused of staging the 23-year-old’s abduction from his rented apartment in the Model Town area, and then bringing him to Chhatrasal stadium where he was beaten to death with hockey sticks and canes.

After the infamous wrestler’s arrest by Delhi Police, images and videos surfaced online showing Sushil and his associates purportedly attacking Sagar.

Between the murder of the wrestler on May 4-5 night, and the eventual arrest of Sushil on May 23, the 38-year-old accused switched his hideouts several times. He spanned Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh before being finally arrested in the national capital.

He is currently in the custody of Delhi Police after a court order. Police also took him to Haridwar, Bathinda, and Chandigarh to ascertain the facts of his hideouts.

Delhi Police has also suspended Sushil’s arms license. The decision was taken by the licensing branch as the wrestler is being probed for his alleged involvement in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

