Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Babita Phogat to Get Married to Fellow Wrestler, PM Narendra Modi Invited for Wedding

Babita Phogat is getting married to Vivek Suhag on December 1 and made the announcement that she had invited PM Narendra Modi for the ceremony as well.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Babita Phogat to Get Married to Fellow Wrestler, PM Narendra Modi Invited for Wedding
Babita Phogat invited PM Narendra Modi for her wedding. (Photo Credit: Babita Phogat Instagram)

Ace wrestler and BJP member Babita Phogat is all set to marry fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag on December 1. The wedding will take place in her native village Balali in Dadri district.

The 2014 and 2018 gold medallist in the Commonwealth Games recently took to her Instagram account to announce about her wedding.

The athlete, who celebrated her birthday on November 20, took to the photo-sharing app to post an image with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing that PM Modi has been invited to the wedding as well.

Babita wrote, "You know you have made your birthday extra special when you got the privilege to meet our respected PM @narendramodi ji on it. We also got an opportunity to invite him to join us for the the most special day of our lives - 'Our Wedding'. Thank you sir for your blessings, it means a lot to us. @suhagvivek can't wait. Let's get hitched. #birthday #celebrations #10daystogo #countdown #wedding #happiness #love #life."

A Hindustan Times report had earlier confirmed the news, citing Babita's uncle Sujjan Phogat, who also told the publication that the reception party will be held at Jai Ram Pardhan farm house in New Delhi on December 2.

The report also cited Sajjan as saying that PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, actor Aamir Khan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar have been invited for the ceremony.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram