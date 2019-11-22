Babita Phogat to Get Married to Fellow Wrestler, PM Narendra Modi Invited for Wedding

Ace wrestler and BJP member Babita Phogat is all set to marry fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag on December 1. The wedding will take place in her native village Balali in Dadri district.

The 2014 and 2018 gold medallist in the Commonwealth Games recently took to her Instagram account to announce about her wedding.

The athlete, who celebrated her birthday on November 20, took to the photo-sharing app to post an image with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing that PM Modi has been invited to the wedding as well.

Babita wrote, "You know you have made your birthday extra special when you got the privilege to meet our respected PM @narendramodi ji on it. We also got an opportunity to invite him to join us for the the most special day of our lives - 'Our Wedding'. Thank you sir for your blessings, it means a lot to us. @suhagvivek can't wait. Let's get hitched. #birthday #celebrations #10daystogo #countdown #wedding #happiness #love #life."

A Hindustan Times report had earlier confirmed the news, citing Babita's uncle Sujjan Phogat, who also told the publication that the reception party will be held at Jai Ram Pardhan farm house in New Delhi on December 2.

The report also cited Sajjan as saying that PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, actor Aamir Khan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar have been invited for the ceremony.

