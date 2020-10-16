Back in the Ring? John Cena, The Undertaker Rumoured to Return to WWE

John Cena vs the Undertaker's match would be a dream watch for WWE fans. The last time these two WWE superstars clashed was during a brief three-minute duel at WrestleMania 34. The WrestleMania 34 didn't feature the Undertaker, but had John Cena challenging the Deadman in the weeks leading to the pay-per-view (PPV) duel. However, the Undertaker showed up during the Showcase of Immortals to shock John Cena. In the short impromptu match, the Deadman made quick work of Cena with a chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver for the win.

Even with rumours making rounds about these two going head-to-head in a singles match, it is very unlikely. However, they could return to feud with others.

WWE is contemplating to get these two superstars back in the ring by WrestleMania 37 if the current Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed. The WWE management is waiting for the fans to return to arenas to make the PPV event a great success, Dave Meltzer said as reported on Wresting Observer Radio.

The Deadman and the Leader of the Cenation were last featured on WWE TV at WrestleMania 36. The match was WWE's first ever Firefly Fun House match featuring John Cena and The Fiend. Cena lost the match when he was hit with the Sister Abigail by The Fiend. On the other hand, in the first ever Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker duelled AJ Styles. The Deadman beat Styles after burying him and left the scene in style on his motorcycle. The Undertaker had announced his retirement from wrestling soon after.

The Undertaker and John Cena have a good rapport with WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon and they could potentially return to the ring if asked to.

The fans will unfortunately have to wait for these two powerhouses to face each other until then they must dwell on what could have been another chance to see them feud.