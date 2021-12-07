Badminton: Aman Farogh Sanjay Wins South Africa International Future Series Crown

Indian shuttler Aman Farogh Sanjay claimed a second successive men’s singles title with a hard-fought win over second seed Robert Summers in the finals of the South Africa International Future Series here.

Aman, ranked 300, showed tremendous grit as he recovered from the opening game loss to outwit South Africa’s Robert 15-21 21-16 21-12 in 44 minutes and emerge as champion on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who is the reigning Khelo India Youth Games champion, had claimed the Botswana International Future Series title last week.

A product of Thane Badminton Academy, Aman had secured the Benin Open title in August this year.

A former India Under-19 boys singles No.1, Aman had finished second best at the Kenya International Future Series in 2019.

The South Africa international Future Series, organised by Badminton South Africa under the auspices of the Badminton World Federation, is a four-day event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.