English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badminton Asia Championships: Japan's Kento Momota Stuns Chen for Title
Japan's Kento Momota shocked Olympic gold-medallist Chen Long to be crowned badminton's Asian champion in a stunning upset on Sunday
Image Credit: Getty Images.
Shanghai: Japan's Kento Momota shocked Olympic gold-medallist Chen Long to be crowned badminton's Asian champion in a stunning upset on Sunday.
The world number 17 had never previously won a game against Chen, but he floored the strong Chinese favourite 21-17, 21-13 at the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan.
Momota, a compact left-hander, had Chen firmly on the back foot as he reeled off seven straight points to clinch the title in one hour when the world number three netted.
Momota clenched his fists in triumph and kissed the Japan badge on his singlet after his victory, which follows his straight-sets dismissal of Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei in the semi-finals.
The 23-year-old's breakthrough follows a steady rise up the rankings, and comes after four previous defeats to Chen, a two-time world champion.
Earlier, Indonesian top seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir beat Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 17-21, 17-21 in the mixed doubles as hosts China were denied another title.
Also Watch
The world number 17 had never previously won a game against Chen, but he floored the strong Chinese favourite 21-17, 21-13 at the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan.
Momota, a compact left-hander, had Chen firmly on the back foot as he reeled off seven straight points to clinch the title in one hour when the world number three netted.
Momota clenched his fists in triumph and kissed the Japan badge on his singlet after his victory, which follows his straight-sets dismissal of Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei in the semi-finals.
The 23-year-old's breakthrough follows a steady rise up the rankings, and comes after four previous defeats to Chen, a two-time world champion.
Earlier, Indonesian top seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir beat Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 17-21, 17-21 in the mixed doubles as hosts China were denied another title.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Williamson and Boys Make it Three in a Row, SRH Defend 152 Against RR
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU