English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badminton Asia Championships: Lee Chong Wei Suffers Shock Defeat
Lee Chong Wei suffered a shock defeat in the Asia Championships semi-finals on Saturday, the Malaysian great going down in straight sets to rising Japanese star Kento Momota
Lee Chong Wei. (Getty Images)
Shanghai: Lee Chong Wei suffered a shock defeat in the Asia Championships semi-finals on Saturday, the Malaysian great going down in straight sets to rising Japanese star Kento Momota.
The 35-year-old Lee, fresh from winning Commonwealth Games gold and reaching the end of one of badminton's great careers, lost 21-19, 21-14 to the unseeded Momota.
The 23-year-old Momota will play China's Rio 2016 Olympic champion Chen Long in Sunday's final in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Chen, the third seed, was an emphatic 21-16, 21-18 winner over India's unseeded H.S. Prannoy in the other semi-final.
In the women's draw, top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan will play China's Chen Yufei in the final.
Tai defeated India's former world number one Saina Nehwal 27-25, 21-19 in a tight affair over 45 nervy minutes, ensuring a miserable day for India.
Home player Chen, the sixth seed, was a comfortable 21-12, 21-13 victor over the South Korean seventh seed Sung Ji-hyun in the other semi-final clash.
Also Watch
The 35-year-old Lee, fresh from winning Commonwealth Games gold and reaching the end of one of badminton's great careers, lost 21-19, 21-14 to the unseeded Momota.
The 23-year-old Momota will play China's Rio 2016 Olympic champion Chen Long in Sunday's final in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Chen, the third seed, was an emphatic 21-16, 21-18 winner over India's unseeded H.S. Prannoy in the other semi-final.
In the women's draw, top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan will play China's Chen Yufei in the final.
Tai defeated India's former world number one Saina Nehwal 27-25, 21-19 in a tight affair over 45 nervy minutes, ensuring a miserable day for India.
Home player Chen, the sixth seed, was a comfortable 21-12, 21-13 victor over the South Korean seventh seed Sung Ji-hyun in the other semi-final clash.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Ranveer as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Legendary Rock Band Queen's Classic Track in Switzerland
- World Number 1 Rafa Nadal Chalks Up 400th Win on Clay, Storms into Barcelona Final
- OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU