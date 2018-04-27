English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badminton Asia Championships: Saina Enters Semis; Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Saina Nehwal advanced into the semis with a comprehensive win while PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth lost their respective quarter-final clashes to round off a mixed day for India at the Badminton Asia Championships, on Friday.
Saina Nehwal. (AP Image)
New Delhi: Saina Nehwal advanced into the semis with a comprehensive win while PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth lost their respective quarter-final clashes to round off a mixed day for India at the Badminton Asia Championships, on Friday.
Saina crushed her South Korean counterpart Lee Jang Mi 21-15, 21-13 in straight games to enter the semi-final of the women's singles competition. While as for Sindhu, she couldn't get past South Korean Sung Ji Hyun as she lost her quarter-final clash 19-21, 10-21.
Meanwhile, Lee Chong Wei brushed aside the recently-crowned world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth in just over 30 minutes to progress into the men's singles semis. Lee, who also defeated Srikanth in the final earlier this month at the Commonwealth Games at Australia's Gold Coast, beat his younger opponent 21-12, 21-15 in their latest encounter.
At 35, Lee is a decade older than the Indian and approaching the end of his brilliant career, but it hardly showed as the masterful fifth seed set up a semi-final showdown against Japan's unseeded Kento Momota in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Also Watch
Saina crushed her South Korean counterpart Lee Jang Mi 21-15, 21-13 in straight games to enter the semi-final of the women's singles competition. While as for Sindhu, she couldn't get past South Korean Sung Ji Hyun as she lost her quarter-final clash 19-21, 10-21.
Meanwhile, Lee Chong Wei brushed aside the recently-crowned world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth in just over 30 minutes to progress into the men's singles semis. Lee, who also defeated Srikanth in the final earlier this month at the Commonwealth Games at Australia's Gold Coast, beat his younger opponent 21-12, 21-15 in their latest encounter.
At 35, Lee is a decade older than the Indian and approaching the end of his brilliant career, but it hardly showed as the masterful fifth seed set up a semi-final showdown against Japan's unseeded Kento Momota in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit at the End of the Season
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know