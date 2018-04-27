Badminton Asia Championships: Saina Enters Semis; Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out

Saina Nehwal advanced into the semis with a comprehensive win while PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth lost their respective quarter-final clashes to round off a mixed day for India at the Badminton Asia Championships, on Friday.Saina crushed her South Korean counterpart Lee Jang Mi 21-15, 21-13 in straight games to enter the semi-final of the women's singles competition. While as for Sindhu, she couldn't get past South Korean Sung Ji Hyun as she lost her quarter-final clash 19-21, 10-21.Meanwhile, Lee Chong Wei brushed aside the recently-crowned world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth in just over 30 minutes to progress into the men's singles semis. Lee, who also defeated Srikanth in the final earlier this month at the Commonwealth Games at Australia's Gold Coast, beat his younger opponent 21-12, 21-15 in their latest encounter.At 35, Lee is a decade older than the Indian and approaching the end of his brilliant career, but it hardly showed as the masterful fifth seed set up a semi-final showdown against Japan's unseeded Kento Momota in the Chinese city of Wuhan.