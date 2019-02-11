Badminton Legend Morten Frost to Coach India's Junior Players

Badminton legend Morten Frost is set for a coaching stint with India's junior players at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) over the next one year, Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) announced on Monday (February 11).The former World No.1 is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru later this week and will coach the youngsters at the PPBA over the next one year.Giving details about the visit of his friend and former rival and practice partner, former World No. 1 Prakash Padukone said, "We have been looking at getting a top foreign coach to guide the young players at PPBA. I feel that Morten’s presence will be a huge boost to many talented young players here at the academy. Besides coaching the players, Morten will also help implement a robust coaches development plan."Padukone, who founded PPBA almost 25 years ago added, "Morten has tremendous experience as a player, coach and technical director. He has seen badminton over the years when we were playing and he is also very much in touch with the latest developments in world badminton. His experience, insight and technical know-how will be invaluable for us."Morten Frost said, "I am very excited to come to the PPBA, a very successful academy started by my friend Prakash. India is doing so well in Badminton in the last decade with players like Saina, Sindhu and Srikanth excelling. I am delighted to get an opportunity to contribute to the next generation of young badminton talent in India."Viren Rasquinha, Director and CEO of OGQ shared more light on the arrangement with Frost."The mission of OGQ is to help Indian athletes win Olympic gold medals. We are proud to have supported two Olympic medal winners in Badminton viz. London 2012 Bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Rio 2016 Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu whom we started supporting since the time she was 14 years old."We are thrilled to have a legend like Morten Frost coach the young badminton players at the PPBA where many talented young badminton players including Lakshya Sen currently train. Frost will be here in India at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bangalore for a total of 90 days spread over four trips. He will also be watching the Senior National Championship at Guwahati this week so that he can see the best badminton talent in the country in action."Frost was a two-time World Championship silver medalist in 1985 and 1987, and had spent 12 years in the top three of the world rankings. He won the prestigious All England title four times, in 1982, 1984, 1986 and 1987.During his tenure as the Chief Coach of the Denmark team, the Danish National squad won more than 20 major international titles, including an Olympic Gold medal in 1996 won by Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen in Men’s singles.Frost was inducted into the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hall of Fame in 1998.He was also the Technical Director of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for two years from 2015 to 2017.