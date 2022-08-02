CWG 2022, IND vs MAS Badminton Mixed Team Final Live: Rankireddy, Shetty Lose 1st Game 21-18 to Aaron Chia, Yik Soh

Live now
IND vs MAS, Badminton Mixed Team Event Final Live Updates: All eyes will be on the Indian badminton team, comprising Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Chandrashekar Shetty, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Tressa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, and Ashwini Ponappa, takes on Malaysia in the final of the mixed team event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. A victory of the Indian team will mean a sixth gold in the ongoing Read More
Malaysia continue to make India toil. The men in yellow have taken a 2-point lead. IND 3-5 MAS
Malaysia take the first point and make it 2-0 quickly. But Shetty and Rankireddy return soon and take a point lead. IND 3-2 MAS
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Chandrashekar Shetty take on Teng Fong Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh in the second game of match 1.
Rankireddy, Shetty lose 1st game 21-18 to Aaron Chia, Yik Soh.
Game point for Malaysia. India trail by 2 points. IND 18-20 MAS.
Malaysia level the score, great comeback by Aaron Chia and Yik Soh. IND 18-18 MAL.
India have taken lead of 3 points. Shetty, Rankireddy have changed gears and attacking the Malaysian duo. IND 18-15 MAS.
Rankireddy and Shetty are giving a tough fight to Aaron Chia, Yik Soh. The game is getting intense with every shot. IND 14-15 MAS
After a 20-sec long rally, the point goes to India. It’s a neck-to-neck fight between both teams IND 8-7 MAS
Great return from Shetty as India equalise the points. IND 6-6 MAS.
The Malaysian duo is too fast. They have taken a lead of 6-4 and India needs to catch up. IND 4-6 MAS.
Good start for India as they get the opening points. IND 1-0 MAS.
Match 1 of the gold medal event begins. India duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Chandrashekar Shetty take on Teng Fong Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh.
Teng Fong Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh, Jin Wei Goh, Tze Yong Ng, Muralitharan Thinaah, Koong Le Pearly Tan, Kiang Meng Tan, Pei Jing Lai
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Chandrashekar Shetty, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Tressa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, and Ashwini Ponappa.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the CWG 2022 India vs Malaysia badminton mixed team gold medal match in Birmingham.
Earlier on Monday, Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion, Loh Kean Yew, as India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 to book a berth in the finals.
The men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semifinal with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek. Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was clinical against 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 result to extend India’s lead to 2-0.
The third match between Sen and Loh was the most anticipated rubber of the semifinal with the 10th-ranked Indian facing the ninth-ranked Singaporean. Sen, who extended his head-to-head count over Loh to 4-2, took his chances against the Singaporean and succeeded more often than not.
The Indian used his booming forehand to upset Loh’s rhythm. Sen started slowly as Loh took a 4-0 lead in the first game. He bounced back to make it 6-6 after a long rally, with Loh not sure whether to leave it or hit it.
The Indian went into the break with a slender 11-10 advantage and made it 14-10 with two unforced errors from Loh’s racket. He followed up with a powerful smash on Loh’s forehand and made it 16-10. Loh narrowed the gap, but Sen managed to go 1-0 up in the match after the Singaporean found the net. The second game too was a tough battle, but Sen always maintained the lead and closed out the match.
The second game too was smooth for Sindhu who raised her hands in the air after Yeo pushed a service-wide on match point. Rankireddy and Shetty also thanked the crowd after the first match.
