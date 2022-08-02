CWG 2022, IND vs MAS Badminton Mixed Team Final Live: Rankireddy, Shetty Lose 1st Game 21-18 to Aaron Chia, Yik Soh

Read more

Earlier on Monday, Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion, Loh Kean Yew, as India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 to book a berth in the finals.

The men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semifinal with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek. Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was clinical against 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 result to extend India’s lead to 2-0.

The third match between Sen and Loh was the most anticipated rubber of the semifinal with the 10th-ranked Indian facing the ninth-ranked Singaporean. Sen, who extended his head-to-head count over Loh to 4-2, took his chances against the Singaporean and succeeded more often than not.

The Indian used his booming forehand to upset Loh’s rhythm. Sen started slowly as Loh took a 4-0 lead in the first game. He bounced back to make it 6-6 after a long rally, with Loh not sure whether to leave it or hit it.

The Indian went into the break with a slender 11-10 advantage and made it 14-10 with two unforced errors from Loh’s racket. He followed up with a powerful smash on Loh’s forehand and made it 16-10. Loh narrowed the gap, but Sen managed to go 1-0 up in the match after the Singaporean found the net. The second game too was a tough battle, but Sen always maintained the lead and closed out the match.

The second game too was smooth for Sindhu who raised her hands in the air after Yeo pushed a service-wide on match point. Rankireddy and Shetty also thanked the crowd after the first match.

