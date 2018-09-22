English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badminton Star Lee Chong Wei Has Cancer, in Taiwan for Treatment
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has early-stage nose cancer and is being treated in Taiwan, sports officials said Saturday, after weeks of speculation about his health.
Lee Chong Wei. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has early-stage nose cancer and is being treated in Taiwan, sports officials said Saturday, after weeks of speculation about his health.
The country's most successful Olympian ever, who enjoys superstar status in his homeland, was responding well to treatment, they said.
But the illness will nevertheless be a devastating blow for the 35-year-old, coming after he clawed his way back up the rankings following a doping ban to play some of the best badminton of his life.
Speculation had been swirling about his health since he stopped turning up for training in July, and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced that he was pulling out of the World Championships and Asian Games.
Subsequent reports said the three-time Olympic silver medallist had travelled to Taiwan for treatment but officials remained tight-lipped about what he was suffering from.
In a statement Saturday, BAM president Norza Zakaria said "that the player has been diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.
"(Lee) is currently in Taiwan seeking treatment and I am pleased to inform you that he is responding well to his treatment and is currently resting and recuperating amongst family and close friends.
"BAM is in constant contact with (Lee) and we will offer any support we can to our legend."
Missing the World Championships in July and August was a particular blow for the former world number one as the tournament's top honour is one of the major awards missing from his trophy cabinet.
Badminton is hugely popular in Malaysia and one of the few sports where the country's athletes perform well at the highest levels.
Lee's unsuccessful attempts to capture Malaysia's first ever Olympic gold medal at three consecutive editions of the Games were followed avidly back home, as was his long-running rivalry with Chinese superstar Lin Dan.
His last shot at Olympic gold at Rio 2016 ended in failure when the Malaysian lost out to China's Chen Long in a nail-biting final.
Lee, currently ranked number four in the world, had said Rio would be his last Olympics.
Lee had fought his way back to the top of the rankings after returning from a doping ban in 2015.
He tested positive for a forbidden anti-inflammatory drug at the 2014 world championships and many feared it would end his career, but he bounced back strongly.
The country's most successful Olympian ever, who enjoys superstar status in his homeland, was responding well to treatment, they said.
But the illness will nevertheless be a devastating blow for the 35-year-old, coming after he clawed his way back up the rankings following a doping ban to play some of the best badminton of his life.
Speculation had been swirling about his health since he stopped turning up for training in July, and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced that he was pulling out of the World Championships and Asian Games.
Subsequent reports said the three-time Olympic silver medallist had travelled to Taiwan for treatment but officials remained tight-lipped about what he was suffering from.
In a statement Saturday, BAM president Norza Zakaria said "that the player has been diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.
"(Lee) is currently in Taiwan seeking treatment and I am pleased to inform you that he is responding well to his treatment and is currently resting and recuperating amongst family and close friends.
"BAM is in constant contact with (Lee) and we will offer any support we can to our legend."
Missing the World Championships in July and August was a particular blow for the former world number one as the tournament's top honour is one of the major awards missing from his trophy cabinet.
Badminton is hugely popular in Malaysia and one of the few sports where the country's athletes perform well at the highest levels.
Lee's unsuccessful attempts to capture Malaysia's first ever Olympic gold medal at three consecutive editions of the Games were followed avidly back home, as was his long-running rivalry with Chinese superstar Lin Dan.
His last shot at Olympic gold at Rio 2016 ended in failure when the Malaysian lost out to China's Chen Long in a nail-biting final.
Lee, currently ranked number four in the world, had said Rio would be his last Olympics.
Lee had fought his way back to the top of the rankings after returning from a doping ban in 2015.
He tested positive for a forbidden anti-inflammatory drug at the 2014 world championships and many feared it would end his career, but he bounced back strongly.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Earns Rs 6.76 Crore
- I Want to be More Than Just a Marquee Player: Tim Cahill
- Huawei Trolls Apple By Distributing Power Banks to People Queuing Up to Buy iPhones
- The Dhoni Slayer! Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan Basks in Afterglow of Standout Moment of Career
- Apple iPhone XS Max Review: The Best iPhone, Ever. Period.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...