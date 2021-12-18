CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Badminton World Championships 2021 Semi-final Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth Bounces Back, Wins Second Game 21-14 vs Lakshya Sen to Make it 1-1

Badminton World Championships 2021 Semi-final Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth Bounces Back, Wins Second Game 21-14 vs Lakshya Sen to Make it 1-1

Check here Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen live score and latest updates from their BWF BWF World Championships 2021 semi-final match.

News18.com | December 18, 2021, 23:26 IST
kidambi srikanth vs lakshya sen live score

Badminton World Championships Semi-final Live Score: Former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and fast-rising Lakshya Sen have entered the men’s singles semi-finals of the 2021 BWF World Championships in Spain. The two will now clash in the semi-finals

Srikanth beat Dutch badminton player Mark Caljouw 21-8, 21-7 to advance to the semi-finals in men’s singles. The 12th seeded Indian used his cross-court smashes to Read More

Dec 18, 2021 23:26 IST

Badminton World Championships Semifinal Live

A couple of errors hand Lakshya Sen the lead at 5-4 but Lakshya Sen plays a perfect smash to draw level.

Dec 18, 2021 23:24 IST

Srikanth vs Lakshya Live Score

Nicely set up by Kidambi Srikanth who first pushes Lakshya Sen to his left before an angular shot to the right of his opponent gets him the point.

Dec 18, 2021 23:23 IST

Lakshya Sen is Getting Tired

Game 3: A long, fierce rally follows as Kidambi Srikanth stretches Lakshya Sen who looks tired and seems to have lost his pace now. He takes his time before recovering. Srikanth leads 3-1.

Dec 18, 2021 23:21 IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen Live Updates

Game 3: A delightful start from Kidambi Srikanth with a slow drop shot to take a 1-0 lead. He tried to be clever again but this time the result wasn’t favourable with Lakshya Sen making it 1-1.

Dec 18, 2021 23:19 IST

Kidambi Is Back

A superb cross court smash seals the deal for Kidambi Srikanth who has pushed the semi-final into the decider. He wins the second game 21-14 to make it 1-1. A remarkable comeback from Srikanth considering he was trailing 4-8 vs Lakshya Sen at one stage.

Dec 18, 2021 23:17 IST

BWF World Championships Live Score

Kidambi Srikanth has got his mojo back. Lakshya Sen is committing errors. Srikanth one point away from winning the game now.

Dec 18, 2021 23:15 IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen Live Updates

A fierce rally. Blink and miss stuff. Kidambi Srikanth with a smash wins it and leads 17-14 in Game 2.

Dec 18, 2021 23:13 IST

Badminton World Championships Semifinal Live

Lakshya Sen challenges a long shot but it’s clearly wide. He will lose the challenge. Looks like he took it to take some breather. But it’s Kidambi Srikanth who continues to edge ahead now, leading 15-12 in Game 2.

Dec 18, 2021 23:11 IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen Live Updates

Two long hits from Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen has cut the deficit to just one point.

Dec 18, 2021 23:10 IST

Badminton World Championships Semifinal Live

Lakshya Sen stops Kidmabi Srikanth’s charge before he concedes another to trail 10-13.

Dec 18, 2021 23:09 IST

Srikanth Leads 11-9 at The Mid-game Interval

Kidambi Srikanth on the prowl. After playing catch up in the second game, the 28-year-old is now getting into his own. He leads 11-9.

Dec 18, 2021 23:08 IST

Badminton World Championships Semifinal Live

Six of the last seven points have been won by Kidambi Srikanth and he’s now in the lead.

Dec 18, 2021 23:07 IST

Srikanth Responding Well

He was 4-8 down but has since crawled back to make it 9-9. Cool and calm. This is exactly what the former world No. 1 needs to do.

Dec 18, 2021 23:04 IST

Srikanth vs Lakshya Live Score

A good net shot from Lakshya Sen as a frustrated Kidambi Srikanth crashes the return onto the net. Lakshya leading 8-4 now.

Dec 18, 2021 23:03 IST

BWF World Championships Live Score

A cagey start to this Game 2. Kidambi Srikanth fires another shot wide as Lakshya Sen opens up a three-point lead  at 7-4.

Dec 18, 2021 23:00 IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen Live Updates

Srikanth starts well in Game 2 to take 1-0 lead before Lakshya makes it 1-1 in Game 2.

Dec 18, 2021 22:58 IST

Lakshya Sen Leads 1-0

Lakshya Sen has pocketed the first game 21-17 to take a 1-0 lead in this men’s singles semi-finals. Kidambi Srikanth was lining up his smashes well before he lost the plot towards the end, committing a flurry of errors to allow his younger opponent seal the deal. A lot of pressure on Srikanth now.

Dec 18, 2021 22:56 IST

Badminton World Championships Semifinal Live

Srikanth has his face buried in his palms after he misses an easy shot that he crashes onto the net and then hits it wide and gives three-point lead with two more errors. Lakshya leads  20-17.

Dec 18, 2021 22:55 IST

Srikanth Leads

Super rally. It began on an an electric note with neither player ready to throw in the towel. A super retrieval from Srikanth before Lakshya crashed one onto the net and then is forced to hit one wide. Srikanth takes the lead at 17-16.

Dec 18, 2021 22:53 IST

Srikanth vs Lakshya Live Score

Now, Lakshya Sen with a cross court smash that leaves Kidambi Srikanth on all fours. And then Srikanth leaps and you know the rest. Lakshya still leading though.

perfection and gave Caljouw no chance, winning the quarter-finals quite comfortably in just 26 minutes.

This is Srikanth’s first semi-final appearance at the world championships. With this, he has now ensured his first and India’s 11th medal at the World Championships.

Youngster Lakshya Sen also made his way into the semis after a hard-fought 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 win over China’s Zhao Jun Peng. Lakshya saved a match point at 19-21 and won two more points to assure a bronze medal. Now, Lakshya and Srikanth will face each other in the last four, which means that India will win at least a bronze and a silver medal — since one will go through to the final.

This is the first time that India will have two medals in the men’s singles in the same edition of the badminton world championships. India had only won two men’s singles medals — Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) across world championships history until now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

