Badminton World Championships 2021 Semi-final Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth Bounces Back, Wins Second Game 21-14 vs Lakshya Sen to Make it 1-1

Badminton World Championships Semi-final Live Score: Former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and fast-rising Lakshya Sen have entered the men’s singles semi-finals of the 2021 BWF World Championships in Spain. The two will now clash in the semi-finals

Srikanth beat Dutch badminton player Mark Caljouw 21-8, 21-7 to advance to the semi-finals in men's singles. The 12th seeded Indian used his cross-court smashes to