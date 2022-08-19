Badminton World Championships 2022: When and Where to Watch the BWF World Championships Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The prestigious BWF World Championships 2022 is all set to begin from August 21 in Tokyo, Japan. Badminton stars like Saina Nehwal, Viktor Axelsen, Kento Momota, and Tai Tzu Ying will compete in the BWF top-flight event. However, India’s most successful shuttler at the event, PV Sindhu, will not be playing in the event. Sindhu suffered a stress fracture at the Commonwealth Games, which ruled her out of the World Championships.

Therefore, shuttlers like Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will headline the action. Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth finished on the podium last year as they won bronze and silver medals respectively. Both Sen and Srikanth will look to repeat their heroics from last year’s World Championships. Veteran player Saina Nehwal has her task cut out as she will face former World Champion Nozomi Okuhara as early as the second round.

Ahead of Badminton World Championships 2022, here is all you need to know:

BWF World Championships 2022 Schedule

1st round– August 22, 23

2nd round– August 24

Quarter-final– August 25

Semi-final– August 26

Final – August 27

What time will the BWF World Championships 2022 begin?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will begin at 7:30 am IST on August 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2022?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast on Sports18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of BWF World Championships 2022?

The BWF World Championships 2022 will be streamed live on the VOOT Select app and website.

