Badminton World Tour Finals: Tai Tzu Ying to Face Carolina in Women's Singles Final

Chinese Taipei world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying will face Spanish Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the women's singles final of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Sunday.

Tai beat South Korea's An Se Young 21-18, 21-12 while Marin beat Thailand's Pornapwee Chochuwong 21-13, 21-13 in their respective semi-final matches on Saturday.

Defending champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia cruised to the men's doubles final as they beat Korean pair Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae in their semi-final match, 23-21, 21-13. They will face Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin, who beat England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 22-20, 21-17.

Lee and Wang had won the two Thailand Open tournaments this month.

The women's doubles final will be an all-Korean affair, with Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan and Kim So Yeong-Kong Hee Yong, both winning their semi-final matches. Lee and Shin beat Malaysian pair Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean 21-14, 21-15 while Kim and Kong beat Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-11, 12-21, 21-16.

In the singles action, Young raced to a 13-9 lead in the first game before Tai fought back to level the game at 18-18. Tai went on to win the next three points on the trot to take the first game 21-18. Young kept up until the score was 5-4 in Tai's favour in the second game after which the Taiwanese won the next nine points to race to a 14-4 lead. She eventually took the game 21-12, ending the match in 37 minutes.

Marin pulled away from Chochuwong after the score was 11-10 in the first game to charge to an 18-10 lead. The second game was a far more straightforward affair with the Spaniard taking a 14-5 lead. She won her match in 40 minutes.