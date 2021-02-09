Australian Open 2021: Paula Badosa Crashes Out in First Round after COVID-19 Ordeal

Paula Badosa, the only Australian Open player to contract COVID-19 in the leadup to the Grand Slam, bowed out of the first round on Tuesday with a 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 7-5 loss to Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

The Spanish world number 70 had a fraught buildup to the tournament, testing positive to the novel coronavirus while in quarantine last month.

Her infection saw her transferred to a separate “health hotel” where COVID-19 cases are isolated, and the clock on her mandatory period of isolation was restarted.

Badosa complained bitterly about the experience, saying it was “far and away the worst” of her career.

Unable to compete in any of the leadup events, Badosa was short of match fitness when confronting Samsonova on a warm afternoon and was dragged into a dogfight by the world number 130.

She battled into a position to serve for the match at 5-4 in the deciding set but ended up double-faulting on breakpoint.

Fatigue appeared to take it toll as she served to stay in the match, and Samsonova took full advantage, running Badosa ragged until the Spaniard sprayed a shot wide on match point.

Samsonova advances to a second-round match against last year’s finalist Garbine Muguruza.