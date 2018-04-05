English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Bahrain GP: Vettel Admits Hamilton and Mercedes Have Edge
Sebastian Vettel believes he and Ferrari will have to overcome a significant performance deficit to beat Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.
File image of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. (Getty Images)
Bahrain: Sebastian Vettel believes he and Ferrari will have to overcome a significant performance deficit to beat Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.
Despite his victory in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the four-time champion arrived in Bahrain on Thursday to play down hopes that it will be a straightforward task to win again on Sunday.
“If you look at the pace in testing and at the first race, it's pretty clear that Mercedes is fastest, probably with a three- or fourth-tenths' gap," he said.
“That's what we saw in the race. Obviously, Lewis was controlling his pace in the beginning and then he pushed when he had to. He had time in hand. I think that's the fair answer.”
Hamilton secured his 73rd career pole position in Melbourne with a luxurious advantage of six-tenths of a second ahead of Vettel’s Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.
Vettel, however, said he did not believe that was a representative lap time advantage. He said he felt the gap was bigger than it should have been.
“Overall, I think in qualifying the gap there looked a bit bigger than it probably should have been.
“I think if you look at the session again, it's pretty clear that in Q2 in particular Mercedes and Lewis didn't get the lap together and then in Q3 he did.
“And I think Max (Verstappen, of Red Bull) had a small mistake in Q3 and I had a small mistake so we should have been a bit closer.”
“Ultimately,” he added. “We need to have the pace to win and, as I said before, we have to look at ourselves and improve.
“I’m confident that we can. I think our car has potential, but we need to make progress and catch up quickly to fight for wins.”
He added: “It's also a no-brainer that we're not quick enough yet and Mercedes is quicker.
“But we go racing. It's not that we live in simulation land and rely solely on numbers.
“We go racing, as you saw a couple of weeks ago, in Australia, as you saw many times over the past years.
“And that's the excitement of what we do -- that you never really know what happens even if you have a guess.”
Also Watch
Despite his victory in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the four-time champion arrived in Bahrain on Thursday to play down hopes that it will be a straightforward task to win again on Sunday.
“If you look at the pace in testing and at the first race, it's pretty clear that Mercedes is fastest, probably with a three- or fourth-tenths' gap," he said.
“That's what we saw in the race. Obviously, Lewis was controlling his pace in the beginning and then he pushed when he had to. He had time in hand. I think that's the fair answer.”
Hamilton secured his 73rd career pole position in Melbourne with a luxurious advantage of six-tenths of a second ahead of Vettel’s Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.
Vettel, however, said he did not believe that was a representative lap time advantage. He said he felt the gap was bigger than it should have been.
“Overall, I think in qualifying the gap there looked a bit bigger than it probably should have been.
“I think if you look at the session again, it's pretty clear that in Q2 in particular Mercedes and Lewis didn't get the lap together and then in Q3 he did.
“And I think Max (Verstappen, of Red Bull) had a small mistake in Q3 and I had a small mistake so we should have been a bit closer.”
“Ultimately,” he added. “We need to have the pace to win and, as I said before, we have to look at ourselves and improve.
“I’m confident that we can. I think our car has potential, but we need to make progress and catch up quickly to fight for wins.”
He added: “It's also a no-brainer that we're not quick enough yet and Mercedes is quicker.
“But we go racing. It's not that we live in simulation land and rely solely on numbers.
“We go racing, as you saw a couple of weeks ago, in Australia, as you saw many times over the past years.
“And that's the excitement of what we do -- that you never really know what happens even if you have a guess.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|7
|India
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|3
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Canada
|1
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures
- Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
- Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Down on His Knees, Dedicates Song to Deepika Padukone
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category
- OnePlus Bullet Wireless Earphones to be Launched With OnePlus 6