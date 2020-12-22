Bailey Leads No. 8 Tennessee Over Winless Saint Joseph's

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.: Victor Bailey scored 18 points and No. 8 Tennessee beat winless Saint Joseph’s 102-66 on Monday night.

Bailey was one of six players who scored in double figures for the Volunteers (5-0). Santiago Vescovi had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Yves Pons added 13 points and nine rebounds. Keon Johnson had 12 points, and John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each scored 10.

Ryan Daly topped the Hawks (0-5) with 13 points. Dahmir Bishop scored 12, while Taylor Funk and Rahmir Moore added 10 apiece.

Tennessee, which limited its first four opponents to 33% shooting, held Saint Joseph’s to 40%.

Bailey had 13 points by halftime as Tennessee led 56-33 at the break.

Jack Forrest paced the Hawks with nine points in the first 20 minutes. Daly and Funk each scored eight.

The Vols jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the first 6:22. Saint Joseph’s shot 1 of 7 and committed four turnovers during that span.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Joseph’s: When the Hawks finally get into their Atlantic 10 Conference season, they’ll know they’ve already been tested. Losses to Auburn, Kansas, Drexel, Villanova and Tennessee have provided a strength of schedule that few A10 members could match.

Tennessee: Springer’s selection as SEC freshman of the week helps validate the Vols’ youth movement. He and Johnson, also a freshman, have played significant roles already.

UP NEXT

Saint Joseph’s: After a 20-day pause from late November through mid-December caused by COVID-19 issues, the Hawks added the trip to Tennessee as the last tune-up before their Atlantic 10 opener Dec. 30 at home against VCU.

Tennessee: When the Volunteers take on USC Upstate at home Wednesday it will be their fourth game in eight days in preparation for the start of SEC play Dec. 30 at Missouri.

