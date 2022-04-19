BAI's Selection Trials: Kiran George vs Priyanshu Rajawat & Ashmita Chaliha vs Aakarshi Kashyap For Top Spots

Kiran George will challenge Priyanshu Rajawat for the top spot in men’s singles, while Aakarshi Kashyap will take on Ashmita Chaliha to decide the women’s singles winner in the BAI’s national selection trials on Wednesday.

Priyanshu staved off a spirited challenge from Ravi 21-17 7-21 21-13 to stay in the top two positions in the four-man group, the winner of which will be picked for the Thomas Cup and Asian Games.

Sameer Verma, who had pulled out after making it to the top four, will finish fourth, while B Sai Praneeth signed off at the fifth position after beating Mithun Manjunath 21-17 21-19.

Ashmita and Aakarshi also notched hard-fought wins in the women’s competition at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday.

Ashmita prevailed over Aditi Bhatt 21-10 18-21 21-11, while Aakarshi saw off Odisha Open winner Unnati Hooda 21-19 21-23 21-11 in another match.

The winner of the trials in the women’s singles will be selected as the second player for the CWG team, while three positions are available for the Uber Cup and Asian Games teams.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also continued their good run with straight-game wins at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium.

In the fight for the 1 to 4 positions, Treesa and Gayatri beat Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker 21-11 21-13 in 29 minutes, while Sikki and Ashwini defeated Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra 21-10 21-17 in 35 minutes.

The clash between the two winning pairs on Wednesday will decide who will go to the Commonwealth Games, while both the pairs are assured of berths in the Asian Games and Uber Cup teams, where three positions are up for grabs.

In men’s doubles, Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy B notched up a 21-12 17-21 22-20 win over Ishaan Bhatnagar and K Sai Pratheek in a thrilling match, while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila defeated Krishna Prasad G and Vishnuvardhan Goud P 21-13 21-14 to emerge as the top two pairs on Monday.

Four matches will be played on Wednesday to decide the winner.

According to the BAI format, the top two men’s pairs will be picked for Asian Games and Thomas Cup.

In mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto beat Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warang 21-15 21-12, while Sumeeth Reddy B and Ashwini Ponnappa got rid of K Sai Pratheek and Sikki Reddy N 21-10 21-17 to become the top two pairs.

Sumeeth and Ashwini will face Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha, while K Sai Pratheek and Sikki will take on Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warang to decide the top position on Wednesday.

The winner of the mixed doubles will be selected for the third position in CWG.

