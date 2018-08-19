English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: Bajrang Keeps India in Medal Hunt After Sandeep Tomar Loses In Quarter-final
Bajrang Punia marched on to the semi-final of the 65 kg Freestyle event after his second win of the day on technical superiority.
Bajrang Punia marched on to the semi-final of the 65 kg Freestyle event after his second win of the day on technical superiority.
Bajrang Punia marched on to the semi-final of the 65 kg Freestyle event after his second win of the day on technical superiority. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist won 12-2 against Tajikistan Fayziev. Punia’s leg hold over his opponent was superb, and he only seemed to have gained in confidence since his opening bout when he had to stage a comeback.
Punia won a silver at the last Asian Games, and is now one win away from a medal for India. Mentored by Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Punia has had a superb 2018 with a hat-trick of gold medals in his kitty already.
Meanwhile, Sandeep Tomar lost in his 57kg category quarterfinal against Iran’s Reza Atrinagharchi. Tomar made a tremendous comeback after trailing 0-6 in the opening round. But Reza’s counterattack in the second was too good as he won four points on the trot to win the bout 15-9.
Pawan Saroha, meanwhile, made it to the quarter final after winning his opening bout 8-0 in the 86 kg Free Style event.
