CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News»Olympics»Bajrang Punia vs Daulet Niyazbekov Men's 65kg Wrestling Bronze Medal Match HIGHLIGHTS: Bajrang Punia Wins Bronze
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Bajrang Punia vs Daulet Niyazbekov Men's 65kg Wrestling Bronze Medal Match HIGHLIGHTS: Bajrang Punia Wins Bronze

Follow all the live updates as India wrestler Bajrang Punia eyes a bronze medal on Olympics debut today in Tokyo.

News18 Sports | August 07, 2021, 16:44 IST
india wrestler bajrang punia

Event Highlights

Bajrang Punia looks to become the sixth ever Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal when he returns to the Makuhari Messe Hall for the bronze medal match of men’s freestyle 65kg event. The three-time medallist at world championships was the favourite of his event having entered the fray as the world No. 1 of his category.

He had a mixed outing on Friday as the Indian just about edged past his first-round opponent – Ernazar Akmataliev – to make the cut for the quarter-finals. He then relaunched his bid with backing his technical acumen to pin Morteza Cheka Ghiasi and storm into the semi-finals.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Read More
Aug 07, 2021 16:44 (IST)

PM Modi congratulates Bajrang Punia for winnig bronze medal.

Aug 07, 2021 16:32 (IST)

In the other medal event, India's best bet in athletics, Neeraj chopra will be in action now. Catch our live coverage HERE

Aug 07, 2021 16:27 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Wrestling

A dominant perfromance by Bajrang there against Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhastan as he won the bout 8-0

Aug 07, 2021 16:23 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Live: Wrestling


Bajrang Punia has beaten Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhastan 8-0 to win the bronze medal

Aug 07, 2021 16:21 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Wrestling

To two-pointer for Bajrang. Great show by the Indian in the bout. He has the upper hand in the bout now. He leads 6-0

Aug 07, 2021 16:19 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Wrestling

Bajrang leads his opponent 2-0 at the mid-game interval, he got the second point after he sent the Kazakh wrestler out of bounds.

Aug 07, 2021 16:17 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Live: Wrestling

Bajrang Punia gets the first point of the bout courtesy the short clock.

Aug 07, 2021 16:16 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Wrestling

Some heavy physical action we are witnessing now with neither wrestlers giving an inch of space to their opponent

Aug 07, 2021 16:15 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Wrestling

Bajrang Punia and Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhastan are out on the mat and the bout begins

Aug 07, 2021 16:14 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Wrestling

So, ROC's Gadzhimurad Rashidov wins the first bronze medal of the Men's 65kg Freestyle wrestling beating Iszmail Muszukajev of Hungary

Aug 07, 2021 16:03 (IST)

Who is Daulet Niyazbekov?


Daulet Niyazbekov is one of the most decorated wrestlers from Kazakhstan. He is a two-time World Championships medalist, which includes a silver at the 2019 edition. After winning his first bout, Niyazbekov was dominated in his quarterfinal by Aliyev. He lost 9-1. He is also ranked number three in the wolrd in this weight category

Aug 07, 2021 16:00 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Wrestling

The other Men's 65kg Bronze medal match between Iszmail Muszukajev and Gadzhimurad Rashidov will begin first. after the completin of this match Bajrang and his Kazakh opponent will begin their match.

Aug 07, 2021 15:51 (IST)

Senegal's Adama Diatta, bottom, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling repechage match

Aug 07, 2021 15:47 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Wrestling

So, the repechage match is over and Bajrang Punia will be up against Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal match after the latter beat Senegal's Adama Diatta 10-0

Aug 07, 2021 14:05 (IST)

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of wrestler Bajrang Punia's men's 65kg bronze medal match as he hopes to emulate his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt who on a bronze on Olympics debut at 2012 London Games.

Bajrang Punia vs Daulet Niyazbekov Men's 65kg Wrestling Bronze Medal Match HIGHLIGHTS: Bajrang Punia Wins Bronze
Bajrang Punia has one final chance at winning a medal in Tokyo today (Reuters Photo)

However, in the last-four clash, he ended as the second-best Haji Aliyev – the Rio 2016 bronze medallist- progressing to the final and thus ending Bajrang’s hopes of a gold medal.

Today, he will take to the mat again and after a day’s rest, will relaunch his bid for an Olympic medal.

India sent seven wrestlers to Tokyo including Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Phogat, Deepak Punia, Sonam Malik, Ravi Kumar and Seema Bisla. However, so far, only one has been able to win a medal – Ravi becoming the second ever Indian grappler to win an Olympic silver.

Bajrang is India’s last hope of a wrestling medal in Tokyo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News