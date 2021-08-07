Bajrang Punia vs Daulet Niyazbekov Men's 65kg Wrestling Bronze Medal Match HIGHLIGHTS: Bajrang Punia Wins Bronze

Bajrang Punia looks to become the sixth ever Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal when he returns to the Makuhari Messe Hall for the bronze medal match of men’s freestyle 65kg event. The three-time medallist at world championships was the favourite of his event having entered the fray as the world No. 1 of his category.
He had a mixed outing on Friday as the Indian just about edged past his first-round opponent – Ernazar Akmataliev – to make the cut for the quarter-finals. He then relaunched his bid with backing his technical acumen to pin Morteza Cheka Ghiasi and storm into the semi-finals.
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK
PM Modi congratulates Bajrang Punia for winnig bronze medal.
Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021
In the other medal event, India's best bet in athletics, Neeraj chopra will be in action now. Catch our live coverage HERE
Who is Daulet Niyazbekov?
Daulet Niyazbekov is one of the most decorated wrestlers from Kazakhstan. He is a two-time World Championships medalist, which includes a silver at the 2019 edition. After winning his first bout, Niyazbekov was dominated in his quarterfinal by Aliyev. He lost 9-1. He is also ranked number three in the wolrd in this weight category
However, in the last-four clash, he ended as the second-best Haji Aliyev – the Rio 2016 bronze medallist- progressing to the final and thus ending Bajrang’s hopes of a gold medal.
Today, he will take to the mat again and after a day’s rest, will relaunch his bid for an Olympic medal.
India sent seven wrestlers to Tokyo including Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Phogat, Deepak Punia, Sonam Malik, Ravi Kumar and Seema Bisla. However, so far, only one has been able to win a medal – Ravi becoming the second ever Indian grappler to win an Olympic silver.
Bajrang is India’s last hope of a wrestling medal in Tokyo.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here