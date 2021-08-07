Bajrang Punia vs Daulet Niyazbekov Men's 65kg Wrestling Bronze Medal Match HIGHLIGHTS: Bajrang Punia Wins Bronze

However, in the last-four clash, he ended as the second-best Haji Aliyev – the Rio 2016 bronze medallist- progressing to the final and thus ending Bajrang’s hopes of a gold medal.

Today, he will take to the mat again and after a day’s rest, will relaunch his bid for an Olympic medal.

India sent seven wrestlers to Tokyo including Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Phogat, Deepak Punia, Sonam Malik, Ravi Kumar and Seema Bisla. However, so far, only one has been able to win a medal – Ravi becoming the second ever Indian grappler to win an Olympic silver.

Bajrang is India’s last hope of a wrestling medal in Tokyo.

