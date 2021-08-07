Bajrang Punia Bronze Medal Match, Men's 65kg Wrestling, Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Possible Opponent, Head-to-head Record And Live Streaming Details

Just one bout separates India’s Bajrang Punia from what will be his first ever Olympic medal. It will be a nice and perhaps, the most prized addition to the numerous medals the Indian wrestlers has won over the years.

Tokyo 2020 is Bajrang’s Olympics debut - a fact that comes as a surprise. And not because he’s 27. He is a three-time medal winner at world championships - the only India to have won multiple medals at the event, became a world No. 1 in his weight category (65kg) in November 2018 and regained the spot earlier this year, won a gold each at the Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), two gold medals at Commonwealth Championships, two gold medals at Asian Championships…the list goes on.

But, better late than never.

Bajrang entered the event as the favourite. But he endured a scratchy start before proving why he’s the top-ranked wrestler in his category in the second bout by pinning down his opponent. He though lost out in the semi-final bout but not before giving up a strong fight in an attempt to make a comeback late into the second period when he was trailing by a huge margin.

But today, he will start afresh and perhaps, even emulate his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt who too won an Olympic bronze on debut - London 2012 in men’s 60kg event.

Bajrang’s Journey at Tokyo 2020 so far

Bout 1 - Pre-Quarters vs Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan: The bout ended 3-all despite Bajrang leading 3-1 when the first period came to an end. However, since the Indian employed a high-scoring move than compared to his opponent. he was declared the winner.

Bout 2 - Quarters vs Morteza Cheka Ghiasi of Iran: This was Bajrang at his best. Known for his technical acumen and strength, he was trailing for the major part of the bout and was twice put on activity clock. However, as the bout drew to a close, Bajrang wriggled out of Ghiasi’s clutch and pushed him on the mat to win by fall.

Bout 3 - Semi-final vs Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan: Bajrang lost to Haji, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, 5-12 in the last-four stage as his gold medal dream came to an end. He conceded a shot clock for passivity in the first period having won the first point of the bout. However, Haji proved too hot to handle for him.

Who will Bajrang face in bronze medal match?

As per the Olympics format for wrestling, the losing semi-finalists meet the winner of the their draws’ respective repechage round winners. Since the opponents of Adama Diatta and Daulet Niyazbekov made the final from Bajrang’s draw of the event; he will face either of them later today for the bronze medal.

Who is Adama Diatta?

Diatta, 32, is hails from Senegal and is an eight-time gold medalist at the African Championships. Although all his medals has been won while competing in the lower weight category. He made the cut for Tokyo after at the 2021 African & Oceania Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament in April this year.

Who is Daulet Niyazbekov?

Niyazbekov, 32, hails from Kazakhastan and is a two-time medalist at the world championships. Asides, he has also won three gold medals at the Asian Championships. it was him who defeated Bajrang at the 2019 world championships semifinals where the Kazakh won a silver.

When will Bajrang Punia’s Tokyo Olympics semi-final bout start?

The bout is scheduled for 4:08 PM IST on Saturday, August 7. The match will be played on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall.

Which TV channel will telecast Bajrang Punia’s Tokyo Olympics semi-final bout start?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bouts can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on the DD National channel.

