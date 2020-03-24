English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Bajrang Punia Donates 6 Months' Salary for Fight against Coronavirus

Bajrang Punia (Photo Credit: UWW)

Bajrang Punia said that he will donate his six months salary in effort to fight against coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Star wrestler Bajrang Punia has donated his six months salary towards fight against coronavirus pandemic which has claimed nine lives so far in India.

"I have donated my six months' salary towards relief fund for COVID-19 patients set up by Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar," Punia, who works with the Railways as an officer on special duty (OSD) said in a tweet. He also called upon people to make contributions towards the "Haryana corona relief fund."

The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist also earned praise from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said it was a laudable effort.

On Monday, the Haryana government launched a voluntary programme to provide public services relating to combating coronavirus. To defeat COVID-19, the programme named 'Covid -- Sangharsh Senani' was launched on Monday so that people could voluntarily give their services in hospitals -- both paramedics and doctors -- and in district administration, said an official on Tuesday.

Former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir has also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

