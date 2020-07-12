SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Bajrang Punia, Hima Das Lead Wishes for Amitabh Bachchan After Positive Coronavirus Test

Amitabh Bachchan.

Ace sprinter Hima Das and wrestler Geeta Phogat were among the many who wished him a speedy recovery.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan announced on Saturday evening that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor, 77, said he has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

"I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, the hospital is informing authorities. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," he said in a tweet. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Immediately this news got all his fans around the country and the world very worried and wishes poured in by the hundreds within minutes, from all walks of life.

Ace sprinter Hima Das and wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Geeta Phogat were among the many who wished him a speedy recovery.

Former Sports Minister Ajay Maken and AIFF President Pruful Patel also joined in the chorus.

Bachchan’s upcoming movies include Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. While the film was initially scheduled for release in theatres, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Bachchan will also return to host the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati -- the show's auditions concluded in May.


