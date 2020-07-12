Bajrang Punia, Hima Das Lead Wishes for Amitabh Bachchan After Positive Coronavirus Test

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan announced on Saturday evening that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor, 77, said he has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

"I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, the hospital is informing authorities. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," he said in a tweet. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Immediately this news got all his fans around the country and the world very worried and wishes poured in by the hundreds within minutes, from all walks of life.

Ace sprinter Hima Das and wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Geeta Phogat were among the many who wished him a speedy recovery.

Praying for your speedy recovery sir 🙏🙏 https://t.co/d7EmWrbdTf — Hima (@HimaDas8) July 11, 2020

Wishing for your speedy recovery Sir🙏 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) July 11, 2020

Former Sports Minister Ajay Maken and AIFF President Pruful Patel also joined in the chorus.

Get well soon! — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) July 11, 2020

Get well soon @SrBachchan ji. My best wishes and prayers for your speedy recovery.#AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/BsrXJpoUdL — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) July 11, 2020

Bachchan’s upcoming movies include Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. While the film was initially scheduled for release in theatres, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Bachchan will also return to host the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati -- the show's auditions concluded in May.



