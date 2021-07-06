Looking to add the missing piece in his trophy cabinet, Bajrang Punia will aim to fulfil his dreams by winning an Olympic medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Punia has left his mark wherever he has participated and has won numerous medals and awards. Hailing from Khundan village of Jhajjar district in Haryana, Bajrang took to wrestling at the age of seven. Growing up in humble beginnings, Punia had find means in order to practice wrestling and now, he has nearly won it all.

The World U23 Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships and World Championships, Punia has left his mark and made his presence known in whichever tournament he took part in and now the wrestler has the perfect opportunity to make his dreams come true, by winning an Olympic medal.

Age – 27

Sports/Discipline – Wrestling

World Ranking – 1

First Olympic Games – Tokyo Olympics 2020

Major Achievements

World Championships

— Silver – World Wrestling Championships, Nur-sultan, 2019 (65 KG)

— Silver – World Wrestling Championships, Budapest, 2018 (65 KG)

— Bronze – World Wrestling Championships, Hungary, 2013 (60 KG)

Asian Wrestling Championships

— Silver – Asian Wrestling Championships, Almaty, 2021 (65 KG)

— Silver – Asian Wrestling Championships, New Delhi, 2020 (65 KG)

— Gold – Asian Wrestling Championships, Xi’an, 2019 (65 KG)

— Bronze – Asian Wrestling Championships, Bishkek, 2018 (65 KG)

— Gold – Asian Wrestling Championships, New Delhi, 2017 (65 KG)

— Silver – Asian Wrestling Championships, Astana, 2014 (61 KG)

— Bronze – Asian Wrestling Championships, New Delhi, 2013 (60 KG)

Commonwealth Games

— Gold – Commonwealth Games Gold Coast, 2018 (65 KG)

— Silver – Commonwealth Games Glasgow, 2014 (61 KG)

Asian Games

— Gold – Asian Games, Jakarta, 2018 (65 KG)

— Silver – Asian Games, Incheon, 2014 (61 KG)

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

In 2019, Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in the World Championships for the second time to book his place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 65 KG freestyle event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic raging in 2020, the Tokyo Olympics was postponed to 2021, however, Bajrang saw the year as time to start over and train himself.

Recent Performances

In March 2021, Punia came from behind in the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series Tournament in Rome to beat Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir to win the gold medal and regain the World No. 1 spot in wrestling 65 kg division.

