Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya Win a Bronze Medal Each at World Wrestling Championships

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan): Bajrang Punia won his third World Championships medal as he bagged a bronze medal with a close 8-7 win over Mongolian Tumur Ochir in Nur-Sultan on Friday.

Bajrang had to come from behind to beat Ochir and grab his third medal at the World Championships. The top Indian wrestler won bronze in the 2013 Worlds in Budapest and a silver last year in Budapest again.

Ravi Dahiya also bagged a bronze medal in 57kg freestyle category on his Worlds debut as he beat Atrinagharch 6-3.

Bajrang also had to bounce back from a controversial semi-final loss on Thursday as he lost to home wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov after sealing his Tokyo Olympics quota.

Bajrang's frustrated coach Shako Benitidis kicked the coach's block in anger after the 65kg bout ended 9-9 following a nerve-wracking six minutes. Since Niyazbekov was given a bigger throw of four points in the bout, he was declared the winner.

In the fiercely-fought bout, the referee gave ample time to tiring Niyazbekov to catch his breath and he was not given caution at least thrice.

Instead Niyazbekov was awarded four points when it was Bajrang who effected a throw at the edge of the circle. Several times, Bajrang raised his hands in frustration but to no avail.

Along with Bajrang, Ravi Dahiya also bagged an Olympic quota despite losing his semi-final 4-6 to reigning world champion Zaur Uguev of Russia. He will also fight for bronze.

Ravi made it to the Tokyo Olympics in the 57kg after stunning Arsen Harutunyan, the 61kg European champion from Armenia and 2017 world champion and world number three Yuki Takahashi of Japan.

