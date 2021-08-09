Bajrang Punia Shares Photo of Olympic Medal, Says ‘Will Try To Change Colour In 2024’

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia was never at his aggressive best in the Tokyo Olympics, but when he was up for the Bronze medal clash; he turned the tables, trumped the pain and removed the braces on his knees. He defeated the world championship winner Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 to clinch bronze and became the sixth Indian wrestler in history to win an Olympic medal.

As the flames turned off in Tokyo, Bajrang took to Twitter where he thanked for all the support extended to him and said that he would ‘try to change the colour of the medal’ when he turns up in Paris in 2024.

टोक्यो का अंत कांस्य🥉पदक के साथ हुआ। मैं सभी का धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं कि सभी ने मेरा समर्थन किया है। Sports Ministry,IOA,SAI,WFI और देशवासियों का तयदिल से धन्यवाद करता हूँ।आप के बिना मैं कुछ भी नहीं हूं। ऐसे ही समर्थन करते रहे और मैं 2024 में मेडल का रंग बदलने की कोशिश करूंगाI pic.twitter.com/8Fgp4IVtOG— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 8, 2021

India won seven medals in the Olympic Games and this was their best performance so far in the games. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the first gold after 13 years and it was India’s first ever medal in the track and field event in the games. Also, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, wrestler Ravi Dahiya bagged silver while Bajrang Punia, Indian men’s hockey team, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler PV Sindhu won bronze medals.

Speaking about how he managed his injury during the games, Bajrang said that he acted on the advice of his doctors as well as the physiotherapists and he worked on his fitness even during the afternoons to stay in shape for the games.

Bajrang carried a strap right through the games, but he trusted his doctors and physios. However, for the bronze medal match, he took off the strap as he wanted to go all in and leave nothing to chance.

The star wrestler thanked the Wrestling Federation of India for their support and management. He said that people have started expecting medals for wrestlers at the Olympics and they hope to come back with greater numbers in Paris.

