Bajrang Punia Supports Neeraj Chopra Over Arshad Nadeem Row, Urges People to Respect Athletes

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra received a heroic welcome on his return from the Japanese capital after the conclusion of the 2020 Tokyo Games. Neeraj, who is the first player from India to win a medal in athletics in the Summer Games, was showered with gifts, cash rewards and accolades. Several facilitation ceremonies were organised to honour India’s second gold medallist. However, amidst all the high, the youngster was also dragged into an unwanted controversy after a few publications used a story told by him about Arshad Nadeem during Tokyo Games to defame the Pakistani athlete.

The narrative soon took an ugly turn after Arshad started receiving hate messages on social media. After seeing the misinterpretation of his story, Neeraj was forced to issue a statement to set the records straight. He also slammed people for using for their own ‘vested interests’.

And, now Neeraj’s fellow countryman Bajrang Punia has come out in his support over Arshad Nadeem controversy. Echoing Neeraj’s sentiment about the issue, Bajrang, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games, urged his countrymen to respect athletes, no matter from which country they belong.

Bajrang also said that whether a player hails from Pakistan or any other nation, they are representing their country and we should respect it as he is a sportsperson first.

“It’s not like we’ll say something against that person because he is from Pakistan. There should be respect for athletes,” Bajrang told the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Neeraj also slammed people for twisting his statement before adding that sports should be used in a way to unite people not the other way around.

I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda.Sports teaches us to be together and united. I’m extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments.— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

It must be mentioned that Neeraj and Arshad share a very great bond and over the years the duo has competed together in several international competitions.

Earlier on Friday, Neeraj announced that he will not take part in any other javelin event in 2021 and vowed to come back stronger next year.

