Bajrang Punia to Tie the Knot with Sangeeta Phogat
Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, the youngest of the sisters, are set to get married after 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat (Photo Credut: Twitter and PTI)
Chandigarh: World number one wrestler Bajrang Punia will soon tie the knot with grappler Sangeeta, youngest of the Phogat sisters, family sources said on Thursday.
The wedding ceremony is likely to take place after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Bajrang, the 65-kg category wrestler, and Sangeeta -- who is a former national medalist in the 59-kg weight category, -- have communicated to their families their decision to marry, a member of the Phogat family told IANS.
Sangeeta's father Mahavir Singh told the media that it was the wish of the children and "we respect their feelings".
