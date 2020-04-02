SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya Set For Top Four Seeding in Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat (Photo Credit: Bajrang Punia/Vinesh Phogat

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat (Photo Credit: Bajrang Punia/Vinesh Phogat

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya will get a top four seeding in next year's Tokyo Olympics after the latest rankings that was released by UWW.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 7:24 AM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Bajrang Punia is ranked second in the 65kg freestyle category in the latest rankings that was released by United World Wrestling (UWW) on Wednesday. He is ranked below Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov and this means that he will get a top four seeding in next year's Tokyo Olympics even if he misses the last ranking series tournament.

Ravi Dahiya is fourth in the 57kg category which means that he also is set for a top-four seeding for the Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat is ranked third in the women's 53kg, below Japan's Mayu Mukaida in second and North Korea's Yong Pak. Vinesh is well placed in the top four herself, having a lead of 18 points from the fifth ranked wrestler.

Bajrang also has a 19-point lead on his Japanese rival Takuto Otoguro who is ranked fifth. Dahiya on the other hand leads fifth-placed Nurislam Sanayev of Uzbekistan by six points.

World Championships silver medallist Deepak Punia is ranked second in the 86kg, behind Iranian Hassan Yazdani and has a 20-point lead on the fifth place.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story