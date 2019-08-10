Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Tbilisi, Vinesh Phogat in Final at Medved
Bajrang Punia defeated Peiman Bibyani in the 65kg final to win gold, as Vinesh outclassed Yafremenka in the 53kg semifinals to book her place in the final.
Bajrang Punia is currently world No.1 in the 65kg men's freestyle category. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
India's top two wrestlers continued their impressive run this season with Bajrang Punia defending his title at Tbilisi Grand Prix and Vinesh Phogat reaching her fourth final at Medved event.
Bajrang, who had won a gold at the same event last year as well, prevailed 2-0 over Iran's Peiman Bibyani in the 65kg final of the men's free style competition in the capital city of Georgia.
It is fourth gold of the season for the Asian Games champion Bajrang after standing atop the podium at Dan Kolov, Asian Championship and Ali Aliev tournament.
At the Medved event in Minsk, Belarus, Vinesh outclassed local wrestler Yafremenka 11-0 in the 53kg semifinals to be in line for her fourth consecutive gold.
Vinesh began with a left-leg attack but could not take advantage after getting a hold. The Indian got on board when Yafremenka lost a point for passivity.
In the second period, Vinesh again attacked her rival's left leg and added two more points with a takedown. She then stunned Yafremenka with a four-point throw which she initiated with a right leg attack.
It became 9-0 when Vinesh succeeded in exposing her rival. The bout ended on technical superiority in Vinesh's favour when the Indian made it 11-0 with another takedown.
Next for Vinesh is Russia's N Malisheva, who blanked local girl Pichkouskay 6-0.
The top Indian woman wrestler had bagged the top honours at Grand Prix of Spain Yasar Dogu International and Poland Open recently.
