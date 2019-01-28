English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bale Back With a Bang as 10-man Madrid Beat Espanyol
Gareth Bale needed just two minutes to mark his return from injury with a goal as 10-man Real Madrid held on for a 4-2 victory over Espanyol on Sunday.
Twitter/ Gareth Bale
Girona: Gareth Bale needed just two minutes to mark his return from injury with a goal as 10-man Real Madrid held on for a 4-2 victory over Espanyol on Sunday.
Bale had been out since January 3 with a calf strain but made an instant impact off the bench at the RCDE Stadium, where Karim Benzema continued his own rich vein of form by scoring twice.
Sergio Ramos was also on target with a brilliant header before Leo Baptistao kept Espanyol in sight. Bale and Benzema seemed to have wrapped things up but Raphael Varane was sent off with 18 minutes left and substitute Roberto Rosales drove in to set up a nervy finish.
Madrid, however, survived for their fifth win in sixth matches, even if it was only enough to restore the 10-point difference behind Barcelona, who had earlier seen off Girona 2-0, with Lionel Messi scoring a sublime chip.
Barca, five points ahead of Atletico Madrid, keep winning but Real are gaining momentum, with the resumption of the Champions League just around the corner.
Bale's return will be particularly welcome for coach Santiago Solari.
"Gareth is happy," Solari said. "He came on and scored straight away, which is great for him and his confidence.
"Little by little he has to regain the form of before, like during the Club World Cup when he scored three goals. This is the Gareth we want to see, with that hunger to score goals."
Benzema now has 15 goals this season and his first was a simple finish in the third minute, as he pounced on a rebound from Luka Modric's shot.
Ramos is their second top scorer with 10, his excellent header looping into the far corner, before Baptistao gave Espanyol a lifeline with an emphatic shot from the edge of the area.
But Benzema added a third on the stroke of half-time and when Bale, after replacing Vinicius Junior, made it four, it looked like the game was up.
Instead, Varane was sent off for bringing down Pablo Piatti as the last man and Rosales set Madrid's nerves jangling by chesting and volleying past Thibaut Courtois with nine minutes left.
Benzema's surge, and Bale's fitness, could yet prove key to their second half of the season, particularly in Europe, in La Liga it is Messi, and Barca who lead the way.
Messi's brilliant chip, his ninth goal in as many games, came after Nelson Semedo had given them an early lead, before Bernardo Espinosa's red card consigned Girona to 39 minutes with 10 men.
The home fans were left incensed by that decision, as well as Messi's reaction they believed caused it, but the Argentinian's goal offered the perfect riposte.
"We struggled in the first half a bit but after the red card we had to dominate the game," Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said. "It was a tough match, they pushed us a lot."
Outside the stadium before kick-off, propped up on a railing, was a sign with an ironic message scrawled: "Miami, here we come".
La Liga had hoped to drag this game across the Atlantic to promote Spanish football and the two clubs had supported the idea, with various perks dangled in front of fans, including free flights and tickets, not to mention the chance to be part of something "historic".
The setting probably would have made little difference to the result - just the integrity of the competition - given Girona, now 14th, are without a win in 10 matches while Barca have managed eight league victories in a row.
Semedo's goal was soft as Girona failed to clear three times before he swept the ball home and Philippe Coutinho could have made it two, only to hit the goalkeeper. It was one of a handful of underwhelming moments from the Brazilian.
Girona grew into the game but any momentum was checked shortly after half-time as Espinosa caught Suarez from behind and, after protests from Messi, was shown a second yellow card.
Messi was jeered and for a while the fury spurred Girona on. But he had the final say as Luis Suarez threaded through Jordi Alba, who squared to him.
Out rushed Yassine Bounou but Messi's scoop was so good, even the diving Porro was powerless to keep it out. Some of Girona's fans, previously enraged, now stood up to applaud.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Bale had been out since January 3 with a calf strain but made an instant impact off the bench at the RCDE Stadium, where Karim Benzema continued his own rich vein of form by scoring twice.
Sergio Ramos was also on target with a brilliant header before Leo Baptistao kept Espanyol in sight. Bale and Benzema seemed to have wrapped things up but Raphael Varane was sent off with 18 minutes left and substitute Roberto Rosales drove in to set up a nervy finish.
Madrid, however, survived for their fifth win in sixth matches, even if it was only enough to restore the 10-point difference behind Barcelona, who had earlier seen off Girona 2-0, with Lionel Messi scoring a sublime chip.
Barca, five points ahead of Atletico Madrid, keep winning but Real are gaining momentum, with the resumption of the Champions League just around the corner.
Bale's return will be particularly welcome for coach Santiago Solari.
"Gareth is happy," Solari said. "He came on and scored straight away, which is great for him and his confidence.
"Little by little he has to regain the form of before, like during the Club World Cup when he scored three goals. This is the Gareth we want to see, with that hunger to score goals."
Benzema now has 15 goals this season and his first was a simple finish in the third minute, as he pounced on a rebound from Luka Modric's shot.
Ramos is their second top scorer with 10, his excellent header looping into the far corner, before Baptistao gave Espanyol a lifeline with an emphatic shot from the edge of the area.
But Benzema added a third on the stroke of half-time and when Bale, after replacing Vinicius Junior, made it four, it looked like the game was up.
Instead, Varane was sent off for bringing down Pablo Piatti as the last man and Rosales set Madrid's nerves jangling by chesting and volleying past Thibaut Courtois with nine minutes left.
Benzema's surge, and Bale's fitness, could yet prove key to their second half of the season, particularly in Europe, in La Liga it is Messi, and Barca who lead the way.
Messi's brilliant chip, his ninth goal in as many games, came after Nelson Semedo had given them an early lead, before Bernardo Espinosa's red card consigned Girona to 39 minutes with 10 men.
The home fans were left incensed by that decision, as well as Messi's reaction they believed caused it, but the Argentinian's goal offered the perfect riposte.
"We struggled in the first half a bit but after the red card we had to dominate the game," Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said. "It was a tough match, they pushed us a lot."
Outside the stadium before kick-off, propped up on a railing, was a sign with an ironic message scrawled: "Miami, here we come".
La Liga had hoped to drag this game across the Atlantic to promote Spanish football and the two clubs had supported the idea, with various perks dangled in front of fans, including free flights and tickets, not to mention the chance to be part of something "historic".
The setting probably would have made little difference to the result - just the integrity of the competition - given Girona, now 14th, are without a win in 10 matches while Barca have managed eight league victories in a row.
Semedo's goal was soft as Girona failed to clear three times before he swept the ball home and Philippe Coutinho could have made it two, only to hit the goalkeeper. It was one of a handful of underwhelming moments from the Brazilian.
Girona grew into the game but any momentum was checked shortly after half-time as Espinosa caught Suarez from behind and, after protests from Messi, was shown a second yellow card.
Messi was jeered and for a while the fury spurred Girona on. But he had the final say as Luis Suarez threaded through Jordi Alba, who squared to him.
Out rushed Yassine Bounou but Messi's scoop was so good, even the diving Porro was powerless to keep it out. Some of Girona's fans, previously enraged, now stood up to applaud.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranji Semis: Pujara Rides Luck with Unbeaten Ton as Saurashtra Eye Final
- Pakistan Bowlers Force Series Decider Against South Africa
- Polar Movie Review: This Netflix Film is Sadistic, Sadomasochistic & Downright Stupid
- Friendly Fraud is How Facebook Categorized Conning Children And Their Parents With Sneaky Game Purchases
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Pay More Now For Watching TV, or Watch Less Channels
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results