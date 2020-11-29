Ball St. Defense Makes Last Stand To Thwart Toledo In Win
Drew Plitt threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and Tye Evans ran for 101 yards and Ball State held off Toledo for a 2724 win on Saturday.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: November 29, 2020, 03:48 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
TOLEDO, Ohio: Drew Plitt threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and Tye Evans ran for 101 yards and Ball State held off Toledo for a 27-24 win on Saturday.
The Cardinals (3-1, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) built a 24-3 lead after two-and-half quarters before Toledo (2-2, 2-2) rallied.
Toledo went on an 8-play, 84-yard drive that ended when Eli Peters threw a 10-yard scoring to pass Isaiah Winstead. The two-point conversion failed and the deficit was 24-9.
Jack Knight’s 31-yard field goal with 13:06 remaining extended Ball Sate’s lead to 18 before Peters led a 56-second drive that resulted in a score when he found Bryce Mitchell from 28 yards out with 5:31 left.
Toledo forced a three-and-out, and in relief of Peters, Carter Bradley threw an 18-yard touchdown to Mitchell with 2:34 remaining.
After another Ball State three-and-out, Anthony Ekpe sacked Bradley to force a fumble that was recovered by Bryce Cosby. Ball State ran out the clock to seal the win.
Peters threw for 363 yards and Winstead caught six passes for 113 yards.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25