Banfield Beat San Lorenzo, Advance to Diego Maradona Cup Final

Martin Payero scored one goal and set up another as Banfield booked a place in the final of the Diego Maradona Cup with a 4-1 home victory over San Lorenzo.

Sunday's result left Banfield top of Group B with four wins and one loss from their five matches, a point clear of second-placed Talleres, reports Xinhua news agency.

They will meet Group A leaders Boca Juniors in the final of the inaugural competition in San Juan next Sunday.

Fabian Bordagaray put the hosts ahead on the stroke of halftime with a bullet header after Mauricio Cuero's cross from the right wing.

Agustin Fontana made it 2-0 when he met Payero's lofted pass with a spectacular bicycle kick on the hour mark.

The visitors pulled a goal back through Victor Salazar, who latched onto Angel Romero's through ball and deftly chipped his shot over goalkeeper Ivan Arboleda.

But Banfield continued to create scoring chances and Payero netted his team's third goal by curling in a superb 25-yard free-kick in the 89th minute.

Juan Alvarez completed the rout in stoppage time with a low finish from an acute angle after combining with Alejandro Cabrera.