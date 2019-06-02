English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Quickest to 5,000 Runs and 250 Wickets, Shakib Al Hasan Joins Elite All-Rounders Club
Shakib now joins an elite group of allrounders in world cricket — Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq — who have scored at least 5,000 runs and taken 250 wickets.
File photo of Shakib Al Hasan.
Adding another feather to his cap, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the fastest and only the fifth cricketer to reach 5,000 runs and 250 wickets in One Day Internationals when he dismissed South Africa's Aiden Markham on Day 4 of the ongoing World Cup on Sunday.
Shakib now joins an elite group of allrounders in world cricket — Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq — who have scored at least 5,000 runs and taken 250 wickets.
Shakib reached the milestone in 199 ODIs. In the process, he also became only the second Bangladeshi cricketer in history with 250 scalps.
Shakib got his 250th in the 20th over when he was brought in for his second spell. And he got it in style. The ball undercut Markham who had expected it rise more, slipped in through the corridor and smashed the South African's middle and leg stump.
The wicket also came at a crucial time when Markham and Proteas captain Far du Plessis had built up a 53-run partnership. Markham departed on 45 off 56 in the chase.
Earlier in the game, Shakib put on a show with the bat as well, scoring a measured and ruthless 75 off 84, hitting eight fours and a six on the way. Shakib put up a stellar 142-run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim and helped power Bangladesh to 330/6.
The Bangladeshi allrounder was also the fastest to reach 5,000 runs and 200 wickets. Last ywar he also became the fastest to 10,000 runs and 500 wickets across all formats of international cricket.
Riding the Shakib-Mushfiqur partnership, an initial blitz from Soumya Sarkar and a late cameo by Mahmadullah, Bangladesh racked up 330 — the highest total in the tournament till now — in their World Cup opener against South Africa, gaining the early advantage in the tie. South Africa, who lost their opener against England at the Oval, in reply, are going 195/3 at the time of writing.
