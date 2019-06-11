Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will look to get their World Cup campaign back on track as they face-off in Match 16 of the World Cup at the County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday. The two teams are on slippery slope as they have won only one out of their first three games, and potentially need to win five of their remaining six to have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.Sri Lanka are in a slightly better position, as opposed to their opponents, with one of their games, against Pakistan, getting washed out without a ball bowled, giving them an extra point.Sri Lanka have disappointed so far as they meekly surrendered to New Zealand before bouncing back against Afghanistan. That was largely down to their fast bowlers, with Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga snaring seven wickets between them. It is the batting that has been the bigger concern for them so far, with a total of 337 runs having been scored across two games, for the loss of 20 wickets.Bangladesh, on the other hand, can take heart from the display against New Zealand and the stunning victory over South Africa. They were routed in their previous game, against the tournament hosts England, but have competed brilliantly before that.The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka tie is the 16th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at the County Ground in Bristol starting at 10:30pm (local time) and 3pm IST. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.Sri Lanka will be without fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who has been ruled out of this clash, with a dislocated right finger. Kasun Rajitha, who is traveling with the team, should replace Pradeep in the lineup. The game could see Jeevan Mendis return to the side.Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman.Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga LakmalMashrafe Mortaza (C), Dimuth Karunaretne, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Kusal Perera, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rehman, Mehidy Hossain, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.